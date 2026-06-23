Diana Markosian Exhibition Opening at Armenian Museum Features Discussion with Actress Angela Sarafyan

WATERTOWN — The Armenia Museum of America continues on the path of prolifically offering audiences one stimulating art exhibit after another with the inauguration of “Father,” an exhibit by artist Diana Markosian, on May 28. The artist participated in a discussion with actress Angela Sarafyan moderated by curator Anahit Gasparyan that evening.
The exhibit continues through September 13, and incorporates photography, film and narrative in Markosian’s attempt to reconnect with her long absent father. It is co-produced by Les Rencontres d’Arles and FOAM Amsterdam and sponsored by the JHM Charitable Foundation.
The pairing of Markosian and Sarafyan, on the surface unexpected, brought out interesting contrasts of individual connections to identity, family, memory and art. Sarafyan had the opportunity to sit down and compare experiences with Markosian for the first time only two days prior to the event.
Markosian, born in Moscow but raised in the US, is a well-established American artist in her late 30s working across photography, film and installation. Her work has been exhibited internationally at such institutions as the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the International Center of Photography, National Portrait Gallery and FOAM Amsterdam. She earned a master’s degree from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism in 2010.
The current exhibition is accompanied by her eponymous photobook Father, published in 2024. Markosian received the Madame Figaro Prize for both in 2025. She is the author of two other books and is working on her first feature film.
Sarafyan is an Armenian-American actress who has been seen in many recent films, including “Superman” (2025), “Billy Knight” (2025), “The Promise” (2016), which portrayed the Armenian Genocide, “1915” (2015), “Lost and Found in Armenia” (2012), “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn (Part 2)” (2012) and “A Beautiful Life” (2008). She has appeared in HBO’s Emmy Award-winning drama “Westworld” and has a new Amazon Prime series coming out in the fall named “El Gato.” This year, she received the Best Actress Award at the Malaga Film Festival in Spain for her role in the film “Quase Deserto” [Almost Deserted].