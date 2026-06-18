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Sam Sifton’s Oven-Roasted Chicken Shawarma
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Oven-Roasted Chicken Shawarma

by
Christine Vartanian Datian
103
0

“Here is a recipe for an oven-roasted version of the flavorful street-side classic usually cooked on a rotisserie. It is perfect for an evening with family and friends. Serve with pita and tahini, chopped cucumbers and tomatoes, some olives, chopped parsley, some feta, fried eggplant, hummus swirled with harissa, rice or rice pilaf. You can make the white sauce that traditionally accompanies it by cutting plain yogurt with mayonnaise and lemon juice, and flecking it with garlic. For a red to offset it, simmer ketchup with crushed red pepper and a hit of red-wine vinegar until it goes syrupy and thick, or just use your favorite hot sauce instead.”

This recipe is contributed by Sam Sifton. He is the founding editor of NYT Cooking, and an assistant managing editor leading culture and lifestyle coverage for The New York Times. He’s the author of three cookbooks, and one of the writers of the Cooking newsletter. He was previously The Times’s food editor, culture editor, national news editor, restaurant critic and columnist for The New York Times Magazine. His most recent cookbook is No-Recipe Recipes. He lives in Brooklyn with his family. He graduated from Harvard College.

Sifton adds, “It’s a dish I developed in a South Florida kitchen a decade ago, to bring the taste of late-night rotisserie shawarma into my in-laws’ home, thousands of miles away from where I’d traditionally eaten it on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, in Berlin, in Melbourne. They’d never had shawarma. In the years since, they’ve had a lot of it. I’d like to think this recipe has brought people joy.”

(Linda Xiao for The New York Times. Food Stylist; Hadas Smirnoff. Prop Stylist: Megan Hedgepeth)

Sam Sifton

Yield: 4 to 6 servings

 

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Ingredients:

 

2 lemons, juiced

1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon olive oil

6 cloves garlic, peeled, smashed and minced

1 teaspoon kosher salt

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

2 teaspoons ground cumin

2 teaspoons paprika

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

A pinch ground cinnamon

Crushed red pepper, to taste

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs

1 large red onion, peeled and quartered

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

 

Preparation:

Prepare a marinade for the chicken. Combine the lemon juice, 1/2 cup olive oil, garlic, salt, pepper, cumin, paprika, turmeric, cinnamon and crushed red pepper in a large bowl, then whisk to combine. Add the chicken and toss well to coat. Cover and store in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour and up to 12 hours.

When ready to cook, heat oven to 425°F. Use the remaining tablespoon of olive oil to grease a rimmed sheet pan. Add the quartered onion to the chicken and marinade, and toss once to combine. Remove the chicken and onion from the marinade, and place on the pan, spreading everything evenly across it.

Put the chicken in the oven and roast until it is browned, crisp at the edges and cooked through, about 30 to 40 minutes. Remove from the oven, allow to rest 2 minutes, then slice into bits. (To make the chicken even more crisp, set a large pan over high heat, add a tablespoon of olive oil to the pan, then the sliced chicken, and sauté until everything curls tight in the heat.)

Scatter the parsley over the top and serve with tomatoes, cucumbers, pita, white sauce, hot sauce, olives, fried eggplant, feta, rice — really anything you desire.

For this recipe, go to: https://cooking.nytimes.com/recipes/1017161-oven-roasted-chicken-shawarma

NATIONAL BESTSELLER – The debut cookbook from the popular New York Times website and mobile app NYT Cooking, featuring 100 vividly photographed no-recipe recipes to make weeknight cooking more inspired and delicious–featuring a convenient flexibound format. ONE OF THE BEST COOKBOOKS OF THE YEAR: Vanity Fair, Time Out, Salon, Publishers Weekly.

Purchase at: https://store.nytimes.com/search?q=Cooking%20No-Recipe%20Recipes

Among the scrumptious no-recipe meals in this book: Fried Egg Quesadillas, Pizza Without a Crust, Weeknight Fried Rice, Pasta With Garbanzos, Roasted Shrimp Tacos, Chicken With Caramelized Onions and Croutons, Oven S’Mores, Fettuccine With Minted Ricotta, Smothered Pork Chops With Onions and Sautéed Greens, Taleggio Grilled Cheese With Egg and Honey, Ham and Radicchio Toast and Quick Roasted Chicken With Tarragon.

For more recipes from Sam Sifton, see: https://cooking.nytimes.com/author/sam-siftonSam Sifton

References:

https://www.nytimes.com/by/sam-sifton

https://www.newwinereview.com/culture/sam-sifton-nyt-cooking/

https://www.pinterest.com/nytcooking/the-best-of-sam-sifton/

https://cooking.nytimes.com/68861692-nyt-cooking/14326423-no-recipe-recipes

Also:

https://www.instagram.com/samsifton/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=db79b897-52ad-4ddf-80ba-9d01838363ae

https://www.culturedmag.com/article/2023/06/06/cooking-sam-sifton-newsletter/

https://www.nytco.com/press/sam-sifton-is-our-new-host-of-the-morning/

https://www.newsandsentinel.com/opinion/local-columns/2021/04/two-cookbooks-with-two-outlooks/

https://muckrack.com/samsifton/articles

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