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The late Maj. Hayk Toroyan
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

European Court Orders Azerbaijan to Pay Compensation over Beheading of Armenian Soldier

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The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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BAKU (JAM News) — The European Court of Human Rights ruled on June 18 that Azerbaijan bore responsibility in a case involving the torture and beheading of a wounded Armenian serviceman during the April 2016 fighting.

The court awarded the victim’s parents and sister 90,000 euros in compensation. It also granted a further 14,000 euros to cover legal costs.

Azerbaijan rejects the allegations. Officials argue that the events occurred during active combat operations and say investigators found no evidence of a crime during the exchange of bodies. The Azerbaijani authorities also challenge the court’s jurisdiction and dispute the evidence on which the ruling is based.

The clashes, often referred to as the “Four-Day War”, took place between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces from April 1 to 4, 2016, along the line of contact in and around Nagorno-Karabakh. The fighting marked the first large-scale hostilities since the end of the First Nagorno-Karabakh War and the signing of a ceasefire in 1994.

The victim was identified as 30 year-old Major Hayk Toroyan in the armed forces of Karabakh.

After the parties declared a ceasefire on 5 April, they exchanged the bodies of those killed in the hostilities. Armenian officials later reported that some bodies had been returned with heads, hands or ears missing.

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According to the court, investigators found Toroyan’s body near the line of contact, close to the village of Talish. Local investigators and forensic experts in Armenia concluded that he had suffered severe injuries during an attack on a military truck and had become immobile and incapable of fighting.

According to the findings cited by the court, assailants severed his hands while he was wounded and later beheaded him.

The applicants — his parents and sister — argued that Azerbaijani servicemen had captured, tortured and killed Toroyan.

The court’s judgment states that the condition of the returned body prevented the family from conducting a full funeral ceremony and caused additional psychological suffering.

The family filed the application with the European Court on April 13, 2016. Ara Ghazaryan and other Armenian lawyers represented the applicants.

In November 2016, the ECHR notified the Azerbaijani authorities that it had opened the case.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

The European Court found that Azerbaijan had violated Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which protects the right to life. The court concluded that Azerbaijani forces killed a wounded serviceman who had already become hors de combat. It also noted that such conduct contravened international humanitarian law, including the Geneva Conventions.

The court also found a violation of Article 3 of the Convention, which prohibits torture and inhuman or degrading treatment. According to the judgment, H.T. suffered torture and inhuman treatment. The court concluded that perpetrators severed his hands while he was still alive and subsequently beheaded him.

The court also found a violation of Article 3 in relation to the victim’s family members. It held that they endured severe suffering after learning of the brutal killing of their son and brother and because the body was not returned intact.

The ECHR also examined complaints under several other provisions, including Articles 8, 13 and 14 of the Convention. However, it established the principal violations under Articles 2 and 3.

The court awarded his parents, V.T. and L.V., €60,000 jointly in compensation for non-pecuniary damage.

His sister, A.G., will receive €30,000 in compensation for non-pecuniary damage.

The court also awarded €14,210 to cover legal and other expenses.

The total award amounts to approximately €104,210. Azerbaijan must pay the compensation within three months.

The judgment will become enforceable once it enters into force. If the Azerbaijani government fails to comply, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe can initiate its supervision procedure.

This case marks the first ECHR judgment related to the April 2016 fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Both sides suffered casualties during the clashes. However, Armenia also reported several cases involving the alleged mutilation of the bodies of dead servicemen.

The ECHR is currently considering 21 similar applications.

In the court’s case law, the concept of hors de combat carries particular significance. International humanitarian law and human rights law prohibit attacks on wounded, captured or otherwise incapacitated individuals. In this case, the court applied that principle to the actions of Azerbaijani forces during the hostilities.

The Azerbaijani authorities have consistently rejected such allegations.

President Ilham Aliyev and other officials have repeatedly described ECHR rulings as “biased.”

In some cases, Azerbaijani officials have argued that, following the country’s loss of voting rights in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Azerbaijan no longer recognizes the authority of judgments issued by the European Court of Human Rights.

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