European Court Orders Azerbaijan to Pay Compensation over Beheading of Armenian Soldier

BAKU (JAM News) — The European Court of Human Rights ruled on June 18 that Azerbaijan bore responsibility in a case involving the torture and beheading of a wounded Armenian serviceman during the April 2016 fighting.

The court awarded the victim’s parents and sister 90,000 euros in compensation. It also granted a further 14,000 euros to cover legal costs.

Azerbaijan rejects the allegations. Officials argue that the events occurred during active combat operations and say investigators found no evidence of a crime during the exchange of bodies. The Azerbaijani authorities also challenge the court’s jurisdiction and dispute the evidence on which the ruling is based.

The clashes, often referred to as the “Four-Day War”, took place between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces from April 1 to 4, 2016, along the line of contact in and around Nagorno-Karabakh. The fighting marked the first large-scale hostilities since the end of the First Nagorno-Karabakh War and the signing of a ceasefire in 1994.

The victim was identified as 30 year-old Major Hayk Toroyan in the armed forces of Karabakh.

After the parties declared a ceasefire on 5 April, they exchanged the bodies of those killed in the hostilities. Armenian officials later reported that some bodies had been returned with heads, hands or ears missing.