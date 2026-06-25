Za’atar to taste

Preparation:

Line a mesh strainer with two layers of cheesecloth and place it over a deep bowl. Add the yogurt, sprinkle in the salt, and gently fold the cloth over the top. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 8–12 hours. The yogurt will thicken into rich, tangy labneh.

In a small skillet over medium heat, pour in the olive oil. Add the garlic and lemon zest. Let them sizzle gently for 2–3 minutes until fragrant and just golden at the edges. Add the olives to the skillet and stir occasionally for 3–4 minutes. They should be soft and glistening, not browned. Remove the olives and garlic with a slotted spoon and set aside. Save the infused oil.

Spoon the thickened labneh into a shallow serving bowl. Create swoops and divots in the surface with the back of your spoon. Top the labneh with the warm olives, garlic, and a few strands of lemon zest. Drizzle with the infused oil. Finish with toasted sliced almonds, a sprinkle of za’atar, and flaky sea salt.

For this recipe, go to: https://immigrantstable.com/labneh-dip-with-olives/

* From Bon Appétit: “Castelvetrano olives are widely beloved for their exceptionally mild, buttery, and slightly sweet flavor profile, which lacks the intense bitterness or overpowering brine of many other green olives. Originating from Sicily, these ‘Nocellara del Belice’ olives are prized for their bright green hue, meaty texture, and crisp, satisfying bite.”

Ksenia has traveled to every continent, except Asia, in search of inspiration and culinary experiences, eating in Michelin-starred restaurants and street food stalls in Jordan, Athens, Copenhagen, Mexico City, and New York City. Her favorite culinary trip involves cooking in the back of an RV across the Golden Coast of Australia.

At The Immigrant’s Table

Order today at: https://www.sendowl.com/s/cookbook/at-the-immigrants-table-by-at-the-immigrants-table/?src=direct

Explore Jewish, Middle Eastern, Russian, and Colombian recipes in an inspiring ebook that brings vibrant, comforting dishes into your everyday cooking. This ebook is for anyone who believes a good meal can make any day better. Inside, you’ll discover a curated collection of simple, delicious, and heartwarming recipes designed to be loved and shared. At The Immigrant’s Table is a warm collection of 53 recipes from Ksenia Prints’ family kitchen, blending flavors from Colombia, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and more. From appetizers to desserts, each dish is designed to bring people together, create memories, and make cooking accessible and joyful. Perfect for weeknights, gatherings, or cozy meals at home.

53 family-inspired recipes from around the world.

Appetizers, breakfasts, soups, dinners, desserts, and drinks.

Easy-to-follow recipes with accessible ingredients.

Instant digital download, start cooking right away.

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https://immigrantstable.com/personal/

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https://www.foodrepublic.com/author/kseniaprints/

For Ksenia’s Middle Eastern Small Plates Recipe Reviews: https://immigrantstable.com/middle-eastern-small-plates-recipes-preview-bourekas-eggplant-dip-almond-lavosh-carrot-salad/

For her travel stories at Food & Wine, go to: https://www.foodandwine.com/ksenia-prints-8624493

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