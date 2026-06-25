Labneh Dip with Olives

“My mother used to keep a container of labneh on the top shelf of the refrigerator, nestled between jars of pickles and the bottle of pomegranate molasses that never seemed to run out. She’d spread it thick on slices of fresh bread, drizzle it with oil, and top it with za’atar, maybe some pickled turnips if they were on hand. It wasn’t something she made from scratch, but it always felt homemade, especially when her hands were the ones scooping it onto the plate. Now, I make labneh almost every week. And this version, topped with warm Castelvetrano olives and infused lemon-garlic oil, is the one that seems to stick. Maybe it’s the way the lemon zest perfumes the oil, or how the almonds crackle against the creamy yogurt. Maybe it’s the quiet moment I get while stirring the olives on the stove, before the questions and messes of dinner begin,” says Ksenia Prints.
Ksenia Prints is a food writer, blogger, photographer and recipe developer from Montreal, Canada. She blogs At the Immigrant’s Table, a food blog showcasing healthy, beautiful international recipes for adventurous home cooks. She loves to highlight ethnic cuisines and immigrant cultures by working with chefs from relevant countries and adapting those recipes to gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian, sugar-free and other dietary restrictions. The CEO and Founder of Prints Media, Ksenia is an accomplished, accredited and professional writer and journalist with over 20 years of experience in the publishing world. She is dedicated to publishing authentic, original and human-produced content in a world filled with an ever-growing amount of artificial intelligence (AI).
Ingredients:
1 cup plain Greek yogurt, full-fat for best texture
1 teaspoon salt