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Marina Dédéyan
Arts & CultureInternational

Marina Dédéyan: A Literary Mind Etched by History

by
Artsvi Bakhchinyan
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YEREVAN-PARIS — Marina Dédéyan is a French novelist of Armenian and Russian descent. She was born in the port city of Saint-Malo and spent her childhood and adolescence in Montpellier. Coming from a family deeply shaped by history and literature, she inherited a passion for books and storytelling from an early age. She is the daughter of medieval historian Gérard Dédéyan and the granddaughter of literary scholar Charles Dédéyan. Marina published her first novel, Moi, Constance, princesse d’Antioche, the real story of an Armeno-French princess during the Crusades, in 2023. Her historical novels often combine adventure, family memory, and multicultural worlds, drawing inspiration from Armenian, Russian and European history. To date, she has published eight novels, including L’Aigle de Constantinople (The Eagle of Constantinople), De tempête et d’espoir (Of Storm and Hope), Là où le crépuscule s’unit à l’aube (Where Twilight Meets the Dawn), Les Vikings de Novgorod (The Vikings of Novgorod). She currently lives near Paris, where she works as a writer and a consultant in Change Management.

Dear Marina, it is rather rare among Armenians to come from a family of intellectuals whose cultural activity goes back to the nineteenth century. Your Smyrna Armenian ancestors played an important role in Armenian cultural life. Do you feel that writing and literature were somehow “in your genes”? How did your family background influence you as a writer?

My Armenian family’s love of books began earlier. Before coming to Smyrna at the end of the 18th century, when my ancestors lived in Tomarza, in Anatolia, they bought an edition of the famous Armenian Bible of Amsterdam, which is now lost.

In the mid-19th century, they founded a publishing house to promote education for Armenians in the Ottoman Empire. They aimed to connect them through a unified language via literature and translations of European writers such as Lamartine, Dumas, Hugo, Chateaubriand, Goethe, and Shakespeare. Thanks to this publishing house, many Armenians discovered these masterpieces of European literature in their own language and opened their minds to new ideas, become book lovers.

So, naturally, writing and literature are in my genes. However, when your ancestors have translated such great writers, it’s difficult to become a writer yourself because you feel very humble and small compared to these giants. Somewhere, you have to break through a wall to find your place.

Having Armenian roots has had a strong influence on me as a writer. Because of their history, Armenians are connectors between countries, cultures, and civilizations. However, they are also strongly attached to their identity and past. When I write about the Crusades, the birth of Russia, the Seven Years’ War, World War II, or the end of the Russian Empire, I explore topics such as turning points in history, lessons from the past, and the identity of peoples.

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Your biography mentions connections between your ancestors and Alexandre Dumas, Friedrich Nietzsche, Rainer Maria Rilke, Ernest Hemingway and Marcel Pagnol. This sounds fascinating. Could you tell us a little more about these connections?

As the publishers of their works in the Armenian language, my ancestors corresponded with European writers, like Dumas or Hugo. Unfortunately, these letters were burned when Smyrna was destroyed. One famous letter has been saved: the one in which Victor Hugo thanks our cousin, Krikor Tchilinguirian, for translating Notre Dame de Paris.

My Armenian grandfather who was professor in comparative literature at La Sorbonne, had many connections among contemporary French writers.

My mother’s side of the family had many friends and connections with writers and artists, too. One of my great-great-aunts was a close friend of Nietzsche and Rilke, whom she met in Germany and Switzerland.

After the Bolshevik Revolution, my Russian ancestors settled on the Côte d’Azur, where many famous artists lived. My great-grandmother met Marcel Pagnol, and one of my great-uncles became friends with Hemingway.

You are French, but your background is mainly Armenian, with some Russian, Latvian, German, British, and perhaps Celtic roots as well. How has this multicultural heritage shaped your personality and identity?

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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People: Marina Dédéyan

My background is primarily Armenian and Russian. Having a multicultural heritage makes you think differently because it opens your mind and heart to different references and gives you a unique perspective. This sensitivity increases when your ancestors are survivors of two tragedies: the Genocide and exile due to the Bolshevik Revolution. It creates a sense of uncertainty, as if the ground could give way beneath your feet or your beliefs could be thrown away at any moment. This makes you both strong and vulnerable, which is essential for creativity.

We met last May in Armenia. You visited Armenia for the first time relatively late in life. What were your impressions of the country? Did it feel familiar to you in some way?

The Armenian legacy is not easy to deal with. Despite having always been proud of my Armenian roots, I was somewhat frightened by the idea of facing it in Armenia. However, I was so deeply moved by the war in Artsakh in 2020 that maintaining a distance was no longer possible. Committing myself was not only a duty to my ancestors but also a necessary step in my life’s journey.

Friends welcomed me so warmly that I really felt at home in Armenia. Reconnecting with my roots was also highly emotional, but in a peaceful way, like completing a puzzle.

My most significant feeling was that Armenia is a miracle. Located at the crossroads of great empires, it has experienced countless wars, invasions, and destruction throughout its long history. It should no longer exist. Yet Armenians, among the oldest peoples in the world, are still here, in their country, with their language and culture. It’s so precious and exciting! Of course, the wounds are deep and the current issues are significant, but this miracle gives you incredible strength and trust.

I have a feeling that one day you will write something connected with Armenia or Armenian themes. If so, would you be more interested in the Armenian past or present-day Armenia?

As a trademark, I often include Armenians in the background of my novels, and my first heroine had an Armenian grandmother. I also wrote a novel about my experience as a French woman with Armenian roots facing the drama of Artsakh, which completely changed my view of the world and my connection to my roots. This text is still looking for a publisher.

One day, I will probably write a novel on a specific Armenian theme, most likely about the past and the connection with Europe. But who knows what subject could suddenly inspire me!

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