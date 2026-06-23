Akçam and Bazyler Call for Focus on Armenian Genocide Restitution Starting with Looted Art

BELMONT, Mass. — Dr. Taner Akçam and Dr. Michael Bazyler spoke at the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) on “Nazi Looted Art Recovery as a Model for Recovery of AGLA: Armenian Genocide Looted Art” on May 5. They gave similar talks in New Jersey and New York a few days earlier.
NAASR Director of Academic Affairs Marc Mamigonian greeted guests and announced that the evening constituted the first annual Rev. Vartan Hartunian Lecture. Members of the Hartunian family, who established this annual lecture, were acknowledged as they were in the audience. Mamigonian spoke about the life of Rev. Hartunian, including his translation of his father Rev. Abraham Hartunian’s memoirs, titled Neither to Laugh Nor to Weep, which was published in 1968, and his service as pastor of the First Armenian Church in Belmont from 1959 to 1990.
Mamigonian also noted that the series of three Northeastern talks were co-sponsored by the Armenian Genocide Research Program (AGRP), the Middle East and Middle Eastern American Center (MEMEAC) at the CUNY Graduate Center, NYC Times Square Armenian Genocide Committee, St. Leon Armenian Church, and the NAASR / Calouste Gulbenkian Series on Contemporary Armenian Issues.
He briefly introduced the two speakers, starting with Akçam, who is the inaugural director of the Armenian Genocide Research Program of the Promise Armenian Institute at UCLA. His most recent publication is as editor of ‘The Great Crime’ by Aram Andonian: Talaat Pasha’s Orders on the Armenian Genocide and Naim Bey’s Testimony (2026).
Bazyler is professor of law and the 1939 Law Scholar in Holocaust and Human Rights Studies at Chapman University. Mamigonian said, “He is one of the leading experts on the use of American and European courts to redress genocide and other historical wrongs.” Bazyler’s books include Holocaust Justice: The Battle for Restitution in America’s Courts (2003) and Holocaust, Genocide and the Law: A Quest for Justice in a Post-Holocaust World (2016).
Akçam Introduces the Topic