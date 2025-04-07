Life After Assad: The Challenges of Syria’s Armenian Community

At the same time, the transitional government’s decision to elevate the role of Islamic law in the provisional constitution has sparked further fears among Armenians, many of whom are deeply concerned about the preservation of their religious freedoms and rights. Nevertheless, Armenian organizations and churches continue to operate, maintaining regular activities while community and religious leaders stay in close contact with the authorities.

Armenians, like other Aleppo residents, face ongoing challenges related to basic services. Water and electricity shortages remain unresolved, with the new authorities providing just four hours of electricity per day. Although the supply was increased to six hours daily in late March, technical issues with electricity production facilities have caused frequent outages, not only in Aleppo but also in other cities, including Damascus. As financial struggles persist after 14 years of war and poverty, many people are forced to pay for power from private generators, which is burdensome and costly.

Economic hardship is further compounded by inflation and the difficulty of securing basic goods, despite the influx of Turkish products. Long-standing conflict and the devastating February 2023 earthquake have left much of the infrastructure damaged or dysfunctional. Employment opportunities are scarce, and housing costs remain unaffordable for most.

Meanwhile, crime rates have surged dramatically. After sunset, streets are almost deserted, as burglaries, robberies and shoplifting have become commonplace. The lack of adequate military and security personnel is particularly evident in Aleppo and across the government-controlled regions, with Damascus being the only potential exception. The situation has become so severe that local authorities aligned with the transitional government have requested Armenian volunteers to assist with neighborhood patrols, to which the community has agreed. However, Armenians who participate in patrols are unarmed.

Moreover, government services are virtually nonexistent. Basic administrative tasks, such as renewing passports, selling property, or handling official documentation, are nearly impossible without functioning state agencies.

Despite the upheaval, Armenia promptly reopened its embassy in Damascus and the Consulate General in Aleppo, establishing communication with the new transitional government under Ahmed al-Sharaa (also known as Abu Mohammad al-Jolani). In late March, the Armenian government dispatched humanitarian aid to Syria through Turkey. However, despite this re-engagement, many within the Armenian community feel that Armenia has not done enough to support them in these challenging times.