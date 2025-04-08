Sign the Petition to Help Release Armenian Hostages in Baku

Dear compatriots,

As we all well know, one of the most outrageous humanitarian tragedies and injustices that to this date continues to be perpetrated against Armenians is the continuing detention of so-called ethnic Armenian prisoners in Baku and the conduct of “public trials” which violate fundamental international legal rules and regulations.

We are highly supportive of the efforts of a nonpartisan prisoners’ defense team composed of internationally recognized legal experts which has undertaken a robust legal action in defense of our brethren. This team is currently seeking a strong multination, international diplomatic support to this action.

We in turn are providing our fullest support to this undertaking in as many ways as possible.

Considering that the petition below initiated by the Armenian National Committee would provide an additional important backing to the efforts of the prisoners’ defense team, we urge you to go ahead and sign this petition and try furthermore to get as many of your friends as possible to do the same.

On behalf of the worldwide Press of the