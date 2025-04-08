  TOP STORIES WEEK   15
 

Sign the Petition to Help Release Armenian Hostages in Baku

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
Dear compatriots,

As we all well know, one of the most outrageous humanitarian tragedies and injustices that to this date continues to be perpetrated against Armenians is the continuing detention of so-called ethnic Armenian prisoners in Baku and the conduct of “public trials” which violate fundamental international legal rules and regulations.

We are highly supportive of the efforts of a nonpartisan prisoners’ defense team composed of internationally recognized legal experts which has undertaken a robust legal action in defense of our brethren. This team is currently seeking a strong multination, international diplomatic support to this action.

We in turn are providing our fullest support to this undertaking in as many ways as possible.

Considering that the petition below initiated by the Armenian National Committee would provide an additional important backing to the efforts of the prisoners’ defense team, we urge you to go ahead and sign this petition and try furthermore to get as many of your friends as possible to do the same.

On behalf of the worldwide Press of the

Armenian Democratic Liberal Party (ADL) / Ramgavar Azadagan Gousagtsoutyoun

And Tekeyan Cultural Association

Action Alert !!! Sign the Petition: You Can Help Release the Armenian Hostages in Baku

We are advocating for the release of Armenian hostages detained by Azerbaijan, and for that, we need your assistance.

We have launched this petition directed to several OSCE (Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe) high-ranking officials to initiate mechanisms available to the OSCE to assess Azerbaijan’s legal and administrative practice in light of its commitments to the OSCE, establish the facts, and provide recommendations and advice.

Every day counts for the well-being and lives of these prisoners. The international community must put pressure on Azerbaijan and its president, Ilham Aliyev, to stop committing gross human rights violations and release all illegally detained prisoners.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Please sign our petition and help free the Armenian hostages being illegally held in Baku by going to https://armeniancause.net/?page_id=1057.

