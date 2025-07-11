  TOP STORIES WEEK   28
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
28

Week

Latest articles of the week
Children performing outside of the buidling
Armenia & KarabakhCommunityInternational

Third Building of Chambarak Kindergarten Renovated Thanks to Knights of Vartan and Partners

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
5
0

 

YEREVAN — The third building of Chambarak Community’s Kindergarten No. 3 has officially reopened in July following a much-needed renovation, made possible through a successful partnership between the Knights of Vartan Inc., the government of the Republic of Armenia, the Chambarak Municipality, and the support of several dedicated organizations.

For over 30 years, the Knights of Vartan Inc. has worked to improve education in Armenia, with more than 250 school and kindergarten renovations completed across the country. This latest project in Chambarak, a town just 5 kilometers from the border in Gegharkunik Province, reflects their ongoing commitment to serving communities in need — especially those impacted by recent events.

Chambarak kindergarten students

Following the 2023 displacement of Armenians from Artsakh, Chambarak welcomed over 500 new residents, placing added pressure on local infrastructure. The town’s Third Kindergarten, made up of three buildings, had already seen two of its buildings renovated back in 2017 through a collaboration between the Knights of Vartan and the Armenian Territorial Development Fund (ATDF). The third building, however, remained unusable — until now.

Chambarak kindergarten students

Recognizing the urgent need for additional space for preschoolers, especially after the population increase, the Los Angeles Tri-Lodge of the Knights of Vartan rallied around the cause and hosted a successful fundraising gala in early 2024. About 20% of the renovation was funded by the Tri-Lodge of the Knights of Vartan, and 80% was covered by the central Armenian government. Construction began shortly after the partnership was formed and was completed in 2025. The third building is now prepared to accommodate 60 new children from the local community.

Chambarak kindergarten students dancing

But the renovation was only part of the story. To truly bring the building to life, the Knights of Vartan partnered with two other organizations.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

The Armenia School Foundation (ASF) stepped in to furnish the classrooms with brand-new tables, chairs, and wardrobes for 60 children, and tables and chairs for their teachers.

Chambarak kindergarten new bedding

The International Women’s Association of Yerevan (IWAY) contributed 60 beds, mattresses and bedding to complete the kindergarten’s setup.

Chambarak kindergarten new furniture

This renovation project is a great example of how local needs can be met when people work together — from grassroots advocates and community leaders in Armenia to diaspora organizations in Los Angeles and Yerevan. Together, they’ve created a safe, fully equipped space for the town’s youngest children to learn, grow, and thrive.

“We’re incredibly proud of what was accomplished here,” said Grand Commander Hunan Arshakian of the Knights of Vartan. “This wasn’t just about fixing a building — it was about creating a space for kids to feel safe, supported, and inspired. It shows what’s possible when communities come together for a common cause.”

The Knights of Vartan Inc. is a fraternal leadership and service organization of Armenian men dedicated to safeguarding and perpetuating the Armenian heritage and cultural traditions. Its membership represents the spectrum of the leadership of the Armenian community. It was founded in 1916 in Philadelphia and is based the United States with 23 local chapters which support Armenian causes around the world.

For more information about the Knights and Daughters of Vartan, visit http://kofv.org.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous FASF Raises $17,000 for Tsaghkadzor Camp for 170 Children of Fallen Soldiers
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaArtsakhUSA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.