Third Building of Chambarak Kindergarten Renovated Thanks to Knights of Vartan and Partners

YEREVAN — The third building of Chambarak Community’s Kindergarten No. 3 has officially reopened in July following a much-needed renovation, made possible through a successful partnership between the Knights of Vartan Inc., the government of the Republic of Armenia, the Chambarak Municipality, and the support of several dedicated organizations.

For over 30 years, the Knights of Vartan Inc. has worked to improve education in Armenia, with more than 250 school and kindergarten renovations completed across the country. This latest project in Chambarak, a town just 5 kilometers from the border in Gegharkunik Province, reflects their ongoing commitment to serving communities in need — especially those impacted by recent events.

Following the 2023 displacement of Armenians from Artsakh, Chambarak welcomed over 500 new residents, placing added pressure on local infrastructure. The town’s Third Kindergarten, made up of three buildings, had already seen two of its buildings renovated back in 2017 through a collaboration between the Knights of Vartan and the Armenian Territorial Development Fund (ATDF). The third building, however, remained unusable — until now.

Recognizing the urgent need for additional space for preschoolers, especially after the population increase, the Los Angeles Tri-Lodge of the Knights of Vartan rallied around the cause and hosted a successful fundraising gala in early 2024. About 20% of the renovation was funded by the Tri-Lodge of the Knights of Vartan, and 80% was covered by the central Armenian government. Construction began shortly after the partnership was formed and was completed in 2025. The third building is now prepared to accommodate 60 new children from the local community.

But the renovation was only part of the story. To truly bring the building to life, the Knights of Vartan partnered with two other organizations.