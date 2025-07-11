Swiss Peace Initiative for Nagorno Karabakh Holds Congressional Briefing in DC

WASHINGTON – “Does the US believe that a favorable and lasting peace in the South Caucasus – a region of growing geopolitical and economic significance – can be built on the basis of ethno-religious cleansing?” Dr. John Eibner, the president of Christian Solidarity International, posed the question to a packed room in the Rayburn House Office Building on Tuesday, July 8.

“If the answer is no, then the US should provide support for Switzerland’s peace initiative.”

In Washington, D.C., a delegation from the Swiss Peace Initiative for Nagorno Karabakh held a congressional briefing at the US Capitol. Two members of the Swiss parliament, Erich Vontobel and Lukas Reimann, as well as Dr. Eibner and Vartan Oskanian, the former foreign minister of Armenia, spoke about the Initiative and the opportunity it presents for the United States to help establish lasting peace in the South Caucasus, after 37 years of war.

A recording of the event is available to watch online.

In 2023, Azerbaijan blockaded Nagorno Karabakh (also known as Artsakh) for nine months before launching a military invasion of the region, leading to the forced exodus of its entire population – nearly 120,000 Armenian Christians. 30,000 more were forcibly displaced in the 2020 Karabakh War.

In March of this year, the Swiss parliament passed a motion to hold an international peace forum between Azerbaijan and the representatives of the displaced Armenians, to negotiate a framework for their safe return.