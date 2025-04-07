  TOP STORIES WEEK   15
 

Karen Demirchyan, holding wreath at right, visiting the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan in the Soviet period
Armenia & KarabakhArmenian Genocide

Americans Helped Soviet Armenian Leader Demirchyan’s Parents Survive Genocide

Haykaram Nahapetyan
YEREVAN — During his tenure as a leader of Soviet Armenia in 1974-1988, Karen Demirchyan took action to bolster the commemoration of the Armenian Genocide in the Republic. The tradition of the “minute of silence” on April 24, i.e., a minute when all citizens were asked to remain silent in honor of those who had fallen in 1915, was introduced and commemorative events took a more formal character. In 1998, when running for the presidency of a now independent Armenia, Demirchyan was asked about his position regarding the Armenian Genocide. He replied: What else could my position be? I am the son of two orphans – a mother from Van and a father from Erzerum.

Karen Demirchyan, holding wreath at right, visiting the Armenian Genocide Memorial during the years of Armenian independence

Demirchyan was killed in 1999 because of a terrorist attack. Years later, as part of a crew working on “The American Good Samaritans,” a film that told the story of American people who helped us during the Genocide, this journalist recalled that statement and realized that the survival of Demirchyan’s parents must be connected to American relief efforts. Our crew met Rima Demirchyan, Karen’s widow, who, as it turned out, knew a lot about her husband’s parents and grandparents.

Based on our interview of her, the following story can be constructed.

Lusine Karakhanian’s photo at the Karen Demirchyan Museum in Yerevan

Karen Demirchyan’s mother Lusine (Lusentag) Karakhanian was born in Van, in 1906. The family was wealthy and resided in the Aykestan part of the town. Notably, not fences but rose bushes marked the boundaries of their premises. Her father Hovsep owned a boat in Van and was engaged in fishing and agriculture businesses. “Once, when I was visiting the Pantheon [Karen Demirchyan’s gravesite in Yerevan], a local worker approached me and told me that his grandparent worked on Karakhanian’s boat in Van as a fisherman,” related Rima. Hovsep was described as a kindhearted man who was helping the locals.

Aykestan, Van

“An American woman, whom my mother-in-law identified as ‘Miss Silliman’ resided at Karakhanian’s house. Knowing this American lady would later play a huge role in the life of Lusine Karakhanian,” Rima noted.

Caroline Silliman teaching at the Aleksandropol (Gyumri) American Orphanage

Many details that Demirchyan provided in her story are confirmed by other sources, both academic publications and memoirs. For example, the memoirs of Grace Knapp (1870-1953), another American missionary from Van, mention Caroline Silliman, described as “being in charge of the primary department.”

Lusine Karakhanian had three more siblings: in 1915, the two elder brothers were students in Constantinople, and the junior sister was three years old. It happened to be that in April, as the Genocide unfolded, the elder brothers were visiting the family in Van. Had they stayed in Constantinople, perhaps they would have a greater chance to survive the tragic events. The family tried to board the boat and cross the lake, but Hovsep, his wife, and two brothers were killed. Lusine and his sister managed to hide in the hay. Russian Cossacks picked them up later and brought them to Echmiadzin. As the little sister got very sick, the siblings had to be separated. Some sources suggest that a wealthy Armenian family eventually adopted the little sister who later migrated to Canada.

One day, Hovhannes Toumanian came to Echmiadzin, picked up 10 orphans, and took them with him back to Tiflis (modern Tbilisi) to be sheltered at his home for some time. “The poet was doing this from time to time, on the account that orphans should feel a family’s cozy and warm atmosphere. So, Lusine spent some time at Toumanian’s house,” commented Rima Demirchyan.

Poet Hovhannes Toumanian

“General Andranik was a typical guest at Hovhannes Tumanian’s house,” she noted. Many sources, including Armenian-American Andranik Chelebian’s volume General Andranik, include details about the enduring friendship between the national hero and the national poet. “At one of his visits, Andranik talked to Lyusya (Demirchyan’s mother was commonly known as Lusine or Lyusya in the Soviet times) and asked her to sing. She sang a folk song about Andranik,” remembers Rima. Per her recollections, Karen Demirchyan and his brother Kamo had learned some Armenian revolutionary “fedayi” songs from their mother and sang them occasionally at home. This is a previously unknown side of the future Communist Party leader of Soviet Armenia.

Karen Demirchyan in the back, with, seated, from left, brother Kamo, mother Lusine and father Serop

After Toumanian’s health deteriorated, Lusine moved to an American orphanage in Gyumri, where she met Ms. Sullivan again. On a special note, the Near East Relief Foundation publications confirm that after leaving Van, Catherine Sullivan worked at American orphanages in Aleksandropol (now Gyumri) and Kars.

From Lusine, the American missionary learned about the tragic fate of her elder brothers. “For as long as I knew Lusine, she was always appreciative of Americans,” added Rima Demirchian. The education she received, the personal character she developed, the way she treated and talked to people, all that she had learned from Americans. By age 14, they put her to work. This was part of the rehabilitation. “She was the teacher’s assistant, helping to maintain order in the class,” added the interviewee.

Per Rima Demirchyan, one of the photos from her husband’s archives featured Miss Sullivan teaching and Lusine Karakhanian in the front seat. The Near East Relief’s archives also include a photo of Sullivan teaching a lesson to Armenian boys.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Lusine met Serop Demirchyan, an orphan from Erzerum who would later become her husband at Aleksandropol’s American orphanage.

Rima Demirchyan’s recollections about Serop, the father of Karen Demirchyan, were recorded as part of the interview. Rima passed away soon after the interview was recorded, making the record a unique and valuable historical source.

ArmeniaUSA
