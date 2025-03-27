Pashinyan Says His Government to “Initiate Discussion” to Dissolve OSCE Minsk Group

By Arshaluys Barseghyan

YEREVAN (OC-Media) — In an interview with Public TV on Friday, March 21, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that dissolving the OSCE Minsk Group was “on the agenda” and that his government would “initiate discussion of this issue in the near future ourselves.”

Pashinyan’s response came in reply to a question of whether, “after fulfilling” the two pushed preconditions, Azerbaijan might push others.

In a statement hours after Azerbaijan and Armenia separately announced that all terms of the deal were announced, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry named amendments to Armenia’s constitution and the dissolution of the “obsolete and dysfunctional” OSCE Minsk Group as preconditions to signing the deal.

According to Pashinyan, the dissolution of the Minsk Group was among the issues “that can be discussed,” at the same time he noted that “there are issues that cannot be discussed.”

Pashinyan said that “as we are moving towards peace, this format is losing its relevance.”