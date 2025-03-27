  TOP STORIES WEEK   13
 

Valeri 'Lyoka' Ghazaryan
Armenian GenocideCommunity

Times Square Genocide Commemoration to Take Place on April 27

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
43
0

NEW YORK — The 110th commemoration of the Armenian Genocide will take place in Times Square, New York, on Sunday, April 27, and will feature remarks by elected officials and guest speakers, as well as a powerful performance by Artsakh-born musician Valeri “Lyoka” Ghazaryan, in an event sponsored by the Knights and Daughters of Vartan, co-sponsored by a number of leading Armenian-American organizations, and led by with masters of ceremonies Diran Jebejian and Chantelle Nasri.

The Commemoration, scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m., will reflect on the 1.5 million Armenians who were massacred by the Young Turk government between 1915 and 1923 under the guise of World War I. Calls for recognition from the Turkish government will be reiterated throughout the program, particularly from U.S. representatives who have remained steadfast supporters of Armenian-American issues and who persistently advocated for Armenian Genocide affirmation.

“For over one hundred years the Armenian people have commemorated the Armenian Genocide to preserve the memory of our ancestors and to ensure that we will continue to fight for global recognition of the first genocide of the 20th century,” said Committee Co-Chairs Haig Gulian and Christopher Artun. “Our platform in Times Square has consistently served as a beacon of truth and remembrance for over 40 years, as our community gathers in one of the most popular sites in the world to remember our Armenian martyrs.”

Lyoka’s songs online have reached 10 million views worldwide. He expressed the importance of “recognizing that the 1.5 million martyrs were people just like us who had dreams and a strong will to live, but they were stripped of that right to live.”

“Diasporan Armenians must act as ambassadors, raising awareness worldwide about the atrocities committed against Armenians,” he continued.  “We continue to face new genocides because we do not remember enough, we do not learn enough, we do not appreciate enough, and perhaps, we do not embrace the idea of unity as much as we should.”

A survivor of three Artsakh wars (1990, 2016 and 2020), Lyoka was born in Maragha and was forcibly displaced throughout his life —from his birth city to Martakert to Stepanakert to Yerevan — due to aggression from neighboring Azerbaijan. He hails from a cultural family who wrote poetry and participated in folk Armenian dance troupes, finding solace in the poetic words he wrote when he was seeking safety in a shelter or recovering in a hospital. He began his musical career as a rapper in 2011 and focused his lyrics on resilience, patriotism, loss, and hope.

“Through my art I share my life experiences, emotions, and fears,” said Lyoka, who emphasizes that throughout life’s challenges, he “stands unbroken, ready to tell first-hand, the story of genocide, and what our families have endured throughout history.”

He notes that his music is a “responsibility” because his songs and stories “belong to an entire people, and on the symbolic day of remembrance on April 24, Armenians with different stories will gather to share their grief and commemorate the lives tragically lost.”

“Art is the most impactful tool for raising awareness in today’s world, and art that reflects on life heals and raises awareness,” he concluded. “We should all be informed, educated, and aware so we can be armed with knowledge and strength, especially during these difficult times.”

To participate in the Commemoration as a volunteer, visit

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScXBZIZoNlcAfxjaKCXofFnu4ZKu721IF0k8vtKPHnGSga23Q/viewform

Donations to help defray costs of the Armenian Genocide Commemoration in Times Square can be at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/kovts2025

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

The annual Armenian Genocide Commemoration in Times Square is sponsored by the Knights of Vartan and Daughters of Vartan, a national fraternal organization, and co-sponsored by the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU), Armenian Assembly of America, Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA), Armenian Democratic Liberal Party, Tekeyan Cultural Association, Armenian National Council of America, Armenian Bar Association and the Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA); participating organizations include the Diocese of the Armenian Church of America (Eastern), Eastern Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Armenian Presbyterian Church, Armenian Evangelical Union, Armenian Catholic Eparchy, Armenian Network of Greater New York, Armenian International Women’s Association, Homenetmen Scouts of New York and New Jersey, Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) and national Armenian youth organizations.

In addition, the Knights and Daughters of Vartan will hold their annual writing contest in conjunction with the 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. High school students (grades 9-12) are invited to participate in a writing contest to enhance awareness of the Armenian Genocide. This year’s theme is the role of memory and memorialization relating to the Armenian Genocide.

All submissions should be received by Tuesday, April 22, by email (april24nyc@gmail.com). Winners will be announced publicly in Times Square on Sunday, April 27. Prizes include first place: $300, second place: $200, and third place: $100. Responses must be between 750-1,000 words typed in Times New Roman 12-point font and double-spaced. Please include the applicant’s first and last name at the top of each page along with contact information. Please note your essay will be judged on its originality, clarity, historical accuracy and understanding of the essay contest theme.

