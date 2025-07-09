FASF Raises $17,000 for Tsaghkadzor Camp for 170 Children of Fallen Soldiers

LOS ALTOS, Calif. — The Friends of the Armenian Soldiers and Families (FASF), in cooperation with Zinapah and Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Armenia, is proud to announce the successful completion of its spring fundraising campaign to support the children of Armenia’s fallen and retired soldiers.

Thanks to the generosity of FASF’s community of friends and supporters, the campaign raised the full target amount of $17,000, which will cover the costs of a three-day healing and recreational camp in Tsaghkadzor this October for 170 children whose fathers lost their lives or were discharged due to injuries sustained in service.

Launched in April and concluding at the end of June, the campaign was rooted in one simple goal: to remind these children that they are not alone – that their fathers’ sacrifices are remembered, and that their futures are worth investing in. The overwhelming response from donors reflects a deep and ongoing commitment to honoring Armenia’s defenders by uplifting their families.

While FASF led the fundraising effort, the camp itself will be organized and implemented by Zinapah and AGBU Armenia, whose experience in organizing impactful programming for children and youth ensures that the event will be meaningful, safe, and unforgettable.

“This success was made possible by every single donor who gave from the heart,” said a representative from FASF.

For more information about this initiative or to support future campaigns, visit www.fasf.org. FASF is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (EIN #86-2191892), and donations are tax-deductible in accordance with applicable laws.