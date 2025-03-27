Armenian Proposal to Sign Peace Deal ‘Still Not Accepted By Baku’

By Shoghik Galstian

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Azerbaijan has still not responded positively to Armenia’s proposals to sign a peace treaty essentially finalized by the two sides on March 13, a senior Armenian diplomat said on Monday, March 24.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry urged Baku to start “consultations on the dates and venue for the signing of the treaty” right after Yerevan accepted Azerbaijani proposals regarding the last remaining differences on its text. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan repeated the appeal multiple times on social media last week.

“Unfortunately … we have always had one step forward and there have always been complications, provocations from the other side,” Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovannisyan told journalists. “Sometimes it was seen as two steps back and so on. We stated that we are now ready to discuss all the processes related to the signing, but there has been no response [from Baku] to that statement yet.”

The Azerbaijani leadership has repeatedly made clear since March 13 that the signing of the peace deal is conditional on a change of Armenia’s constitution and the dissolution of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group on Nagorno-Karabakh. The Armenian Foreign Ministry objected to these preconditions on March 19. But two days later, Pashinyan indicated plans to ask the OSCE soon to disband the group that was for decades co-headed by the United States, Russia and France.

“Dissolving the OSCE Minsk Group is a negotiable issue that’s on the agenda, and we ourselves will initiate discussing this issue in the near future,” Pashinyan told Armenian Public Television.