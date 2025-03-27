After Years of Deterioration, Armenia’s Relations with Russia Appear to be Warming

By Arshaluys Barseghyan
YEREVAN (OC-Media) — Following the freefall in bilateral relations over the past few years, Armenia’s relations with Russia appear to be warming up, with the number of high-level contacts increasing in recent weeks.
On Monday, March 24, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.
The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that they “discussed current issues on the bilateral, regional and global agendas.”
“The progress in agreeing on the text of the peace treaty between Yerevan and Baku, which was highly praised in Moscow, was noted. The ministers discussed the schedule and substantive content of the upcoming interstate contacts.”
This marked the second call between Mirzoyan and Lavrov, with the previous one held on March 21, during which Mirzoyan congratulated Lavrov on his birthday.