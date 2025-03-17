‘Peace Treaty’ Alone Is No Guarantee of Real Peace

By Dr. Arshavir Gundjian, C.M.

The Armenian authorities currently announce with great expectations that the text of a peace treaty with Azerbaijan has been finalized.

Indeed, after the infamous forty-four-day war in 2020 that ended in defeat, over the past four years the Armenian authorities have been pursuing relentlessly what appears to be their main political strategic goal, the signing of a so-called peace treaty with Azerbaijan, which would guarantee a period of peace and tranquility for Armenia.

During these four years, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his main associates from the Civil Contract Party, without losing hope, used every opportunity to try and achieve the finalization of this treaty. During this entire period, on the contrary, a self-confident Azerbaijan, intoxicated by the success of the war, has continuously expressed ever increasingly arrogant and extraordinary demands and conditions directed at Armenia.

The peak of this unbridled arrogance is the naming of all of Armenia, till this very day, as “Western Azerbaijan” by the highest state officials of Azerbaijan.

It is under these circumstances that, during the past few days, the news suddenly spread in Armenia and then in the international press that Armenia and Azerbaijan had agreed on all points of the text for a “peace treaty.” It is noteworthy, however, that while the Armenian authorities are trying to present this event as an important achievement, and similarly, while European, American and neighboring countries are responding to this news with optimism, on the other hand, there is no information about the date or place of signing the treaty, and, significantly, Azerbaijan does not even address this issue in any way. Moreover, every day Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev still demands new concessions from Armenia.