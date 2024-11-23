Azerbaijan Resorts to Lies to Justify Its Unwillingness to Make Peace with Armenia

By Levon Zourabian

Special to the Mirror-Spectator

The following op-ed is a response to an op-ed by Hikmet Hajiyev – the advisor to the president of Azerbaijan – which Newsweek had published on October 16, 2024. As I point out in it, Hajiyev’s op-ed was based on a blatant falsehood. One would think that a reputable newspaper like Newsweek would be eager to publish a rebuttal to such a piece if for no other reason than at least to safeguard itself from criticism of its standards. Not only did it refuse to publish it, but it also justified this by saying that it has already published a “handful of responses” to it, which, alas, are nowhere to be found.

Azerbaijan has secured the much-coveted right to host a high-level United Nations Climate Change Conference session, called COP29, in Baku on 11-22 November this year thanks to a diplomatic deal with Armenia, which saw the return of 32 Armenian PoWs from Azerbaijani prisons. The deal, reached on December 7, 2023, was back then seen by the international community as a step towards the final conclusion of a lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan after decades of bitter conflict between two countries. Today, almost one year later and a few days before the conference starts, it is increasingly obvious, however, that Azerbaijan’s embrace of a diplomatic deal with Armenia was nothing more than tactical maneuvering aimed at cleaning the international posture of the country after multiple acts of aggression against Armenians since 2020.

With this aim, Azerbaijan has recently started a forceful propaganda campaign to picture the country as the one that spearheads the effort to establish long-lasting peace in the South Caucasus. The country that unilaterally broke a three-decade long ceasefire in 2020 and started a military campaign resulting in the deaths of thousands of soldiers and the complete ethnic cleansing of more than 100,000 Armenians from their historic homeland of Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as the seizure of 200 square miles of sovereign Armenian territory, now says it is ready for peace.

In a lengthy op-ed published in Newsweek on October 16, the foreign policy advisor to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev states that “Peace is within reach” and continues: “Still, there remain major obstacles in our way. First is the Constitution of Armenia, which calls for a joining of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region with Armenia. This constitutional revanchist claim has been an impediment to peace before: In 1996, Armenia’s then-president refused to sign the final declaration at an OSCE summit, arguing that the Armenian Constitution did not permit the signing of an international document recognizing Karabakh as part of the territory of Azerbaijan.”