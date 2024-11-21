  TOP STORIES WEEK   47
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
47

Week

Latest articles of the week
Greta Thunberg at the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Visiting Armenia, Greta Thunberg Decries Azerbaijan’s Repressive Regime, Ethnic Cleansing in Karabakh

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
15
0

YEREVAN (Combined Sources) — Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg arrived in Armenia on November 13 after visiting neighboring Georgia.

Thunberg in the past week has taken actions and spoken out against the COP29 United Nations environmental conference happening in Baku. Speaking Monday at a protest in Tbilisi, she called Azerbaijan “an authoritarian petrostate” and added that the choice of location was “beyond absurd,” according to a Washington Post story.

According to the Associated Press, Thunberg described Azerbaijan as “a repressive, occupying state, which has committed ethnic cleansing, and which is continuing cracking down on Azerbaijani civil society.”

She charged that Azerbaijan has used the summit as “a chance to greenwash their crimes and human rights abuses,” AP reported.

“We can’t give them any legitimacy in this situation, which is why we are standing here and saying no to greenwashing and no to the Azerbaijani regime,” she said in Tbilisi on Monday.

In Armenia, Thunberg was welcomed by Oleg Dulgaryan, the Head of Centre for Community Mobilization and Support (CCMS).

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

“Together with colleagues, on the Armenia-Georgia border, it is with great responsibility and joy that we welcomed Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, who arrived in Armenia, boycotting the ongoing COP29 in Baku,” Dulgaryan said in a statement on social media. He added that more information about “upcoming processes” will be provided later.

Thunberg on Thursday, November 14, again condemned the holding of the COP29 summit in Baku, saying that the international community thus let Azerbaijan “greenwash” ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh and other “extreme human rights abuses” committed by it.

Thunberg decried the world’s “hypocrisy” as she visited Armenia to underscore her boycott of the annual UN summit on climate change that began on Monday.

Greta Thunberg at the American University of Armenia; at left is the AUA Provost Alina Gharabegian

Thunberg pointed to Baku’s poor human rights record, “crackdown on civil society” and “terrible crimes” against Armenians. Instead of being held accountable, she said, the Azerbaijani authorities are “given a pass and legitimacy and platform on the world stage to legitimize these extreme human rights abuses and ethnic cleansing.”

“The ethnic cleansing that Azerbaijan is guilty of and the continuous extreme hardships that many Armenians are facing because of the Azerbaijani military aggression, the torture, forced displacements, prisoners of war, hostages, extreme physical and psychological violence that people have experienced can in no way be justified. And the fact that the world remains silent and lets Azerbaijan greenwash these crimes is absolutely unacceptable,” she said.

Armenia was among the countries that approved the choice of Baku as the venue of COP29. The decision was part of a deal that led to the release last December of 32 Armenian soldiers and civilians held in Azerbaijan. Armenian officials were reportedly ready to attend the two-week global summit in return for the release of more Armenian captives. None of them have been released so far.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

During her visit to Armenia, Thunberg visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial.

Director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute (AGMI) Edita Gzoyan briefed her on the history of the creation of the memorial. The AGMI Director also touched upon the three khachkars installed in the Tsitsernakaberd area in memory of the Armenians who fell victim to the massacres organized by the Azerbaijani government in the cities of Sumgait, Kirovabad (Gandzak), and Baku late last century, and the stories of the five freedom fighters buried in front of the Memorial Wall during the Artsakh war.

Thunberg honored the memory of the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide with a moment of silence at the eternal flame.

She also toured the Armenian Genocide Museum, where she got acquainted with the permanent and temporary exhibitions accompanied by AGMI tour guide Elen Hakobyan, after which she made a note in the museum’s guestbook.

At the end of the visit, Gzoyan presented Thunberg with books on the Armenian Genocide and the Artsakh issue.

While in Yerevan, Thunberg appeared on a panel organized by the  American University of Armenia (AUA). She also met with AUA President Dr. Bruce Boghosian.

Greta Thunberg in Tbilisi, where she visited before coming to Yerevan (Reuters photo)

Thunberg was a featured panelist in the conference titled “The Impact of Azerbaijan’s Aggression on Human Rights and Environmental Protection,” which was hosted at AUA and organized in parallel to the 2024 United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference (COP29). The event was a response to the UN’s decision to designate Azerbaijan as the host of COP29, despite grave concerns over its track record of aggression toward the people of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), as well as the authoritarian policies and Armenophobic rhetoric of President Ilham Aliyev.

The conference addressed the effects of Azerbaijan’s actions on both human rights and environmental protection in the region, including war crimes, blockades, ethnic cleansing, and damage to the environment and cultural heritage. It brought together lawyers, environmentalists, journalists and other experts to discuss these critical issues.

“The American University of Armenia is proud to host these pertinent panel discussions on topics of such pressing concern. Our institution, founded on the principles of academic freedom, intellectual discovery, and community impact, has always stood at the forefront of such important conversations, and I hope we always will. Indeed, you will have the chance today to hear from some of our own faculty, who are engaged in addressing these issues of human rights and environmental advocacy. I am proud to see them on this stage today,” Boghosian said.

Greta Thunberg speaks at a panel at the American University of Armenia (AUA photo)

The first panel, moderated by lawyer and human rights defender Luiza Vardanyan, focused on human rights violations and war crimes during the 2020 Artsakh War and featured speakers Ara Ghazaryan (LL.M. ‘01), international law specialist; Anna Melikyan, legal expert at the Protection of Rights Without Borders NGO; Siranush Sahakyan, AUA lecturer, president of the Center for International and Comparative Law, and representative of the interests of Armenian POWs at the European Court of Human Rights; and Gegham Stepanyan (MPSIA ‘16), human rights defender of the Republic of Artsakh.

At the end of the session, Thunberg was invited to the stage to deliver her keynote speech. “We need to stop hosting climate conferences in places like Azerbaijan, a country that is repressing its own population to an extreme degree,” she said, highlighting the intersection of climate justice and human rights. She continued by condemning the country’s ethnic cleansing of the entire population of Artsakh, Azerbaijan’s military aggressions, and its severe human rights violations, including torture, the keeping of hostages, and widespread violence.

Countries buying Azerbaijani oil and gas are “complicit” in those crimes, she added.

“If we are standing up for justice, that has to mean justice for everyone,” she concluded.

The second panel, moderated by Sona Ayvazyan, director of Transparency International, discussed the consequences of Azerbaijan’s aggression on environment and cultural heritage.

Greta Thunberg at the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

Thunberg, 21, became the face of young climate activists after her weekly protests, starting in 2018, next to the Swedish parliament, quickly grew into a global youth movement with large rallies across continents. She has repeatedly been detained during such protests staged in Sweden and other European countries.

Thunberg has been widely credited with raising global awareness about the climate crisis, in what has become known as “The Greta Effect.” She has been included in Time magazine’s 100 most influential people, named the youngest Time Person of the Year, included in the Forbes list of the World’s 100 Most Powerful Women, and been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

(Reports from Armenpress, Azatutyun, the American University of Armenia and the Public Radio of Armenia were combined for this story.)

SHARE
Previous Ambassador to India Visits Gwalior
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaAzerbaijanSweden
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.