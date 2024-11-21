Markey, Whitehouse, and Pallone Lead Congressional Calls at COP29 for Return of Armenians to Artsakh, Azerbaijan’s Release of Armenian Hostages

BAKU/WASHINGTON, DC — Amid Aliyev-government repression and intimidation during the COP29 climate conference in Baku — with their personal safety on the line — Senators Ed Markey (D-MA) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) and Congressional Armenian Caucus founding Co-Chair Frank Pallone (D-NJ) championed the right of return of Artsakh’s ethnically cleansed Armenian population, and advocated for the Azerbaijan’s immediate release of Armenian hostages, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

“We join with Armenians across our homeland and diaspora in thanking Senators Markey and Whitehouse, and of course, Armenian Caucus founding co-chair Frank Pallone for demanding the freedom of Armenian hostages and the return of Artsakh’s Armenians,” stated ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian. “Baku’s attempt to hijack COP29 to greenwash its crimes have backfired – succeeding only in shining a global spotlight on the Aliyev regime’s corruption and pollution, aggression and repression.”

During press conferences in Baku and Washington DC, Senators Whitehouse and Markey, and Rep. Pallone pressed against Azerbaijani government and pro-Aliyev media efforts to greenwash the genocide of Artsakh’s 120,000 indigenous Armenian population and ongoing illegal imprisonment of 23 Armenian hostages and hundreds of Azerbaijani political prisoners.

During a November 16 COP29 press conference in Baku, when confronted by an Azerbaijani TV reporter about why the U.S. had not sanctioned Armenia, Whitehouse replied, “Senator Markey and I support Armenia, both of us. We are very regretful that the dislocation of so many Armenians has taken place. To put it mildly, I’m far from convinced that Armenians are to blame for that. And I don’t want to dwell in the home of my hosts on human rights issues, but if that were to be the topic, I would not be very complimentary.”

Markey was direct in his response: “We believe that the political prisoners should be released. We believe there should be a right of return of Armenians to Nagorno-Karabakh. And we believe that there should be a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia.”

Markey: “We could not ignore the climate of fear and repression just outside the [COP29] conference walls.”