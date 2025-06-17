  TOP STORIES WEEK   25
 

Smoke billows into the sky after an Israeli strike on a military airport outside Iran’s northwestern city of Tabriz on 13 June (Photo Tasnim)
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Armenia Condemns Israeli Strikes on Iran

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Armenia on Friday, June 13, condemned Israel’s overnight strikes on nuclear facilities and military sites across neighboring Iran and called for an immediate end to the military action.

“The unilateral attack against Iran is deeply concerning,” the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “Taking place ahead of the next round of [US-Iranian] negotiations, it endangers the peace efforts as well as overall regional stability and global peace.”

“We condemn such action and call for the immediate cessation of hostilities and adherence to international law,” added the statement.

“What happened today is not only a threat to Iran or the Middle East but also a problem for Armenia,” Armen Grigoryan, the secretary of Armenia’s Security Council, said for his part.

“This is an encroachment on Iran’s territorial integrity, which will naturally have a negative impact on the region, and escalation will naturally not bring any benefit to the countries of the region. We hope that it will be possible to resolve the issue peacefully as soon as possible,” Grigorian added during a panel discussion in Yerevan.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel launched the “preemptive” strikes “to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel’s very survival” and prevent Tehran from building a nuclear weapon. Among the sites hit were the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC’s) command site and residential areas in Tehran and other cities, according to Iranian media.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that Israel will suffer severe consequences for launching the attacks.

“With this crime, the Zionist regime has set itself for a bitter and painful fate and it will definitely receive it,” Khamenei said in a statement.

The escalation led to the cancellation of commercial flights between Yerevan and Tel-Aviv, Tehran and other destinations in the Middle East.

Many Armenian policymakers, politicians and pundits fear that a serious Israeli or US military attack on Iran could have far-reaching consequences for Armenia’s own security. They regard Iran as a key deterrent against Azerbaijan’s implicit threats to open a land corridor to its Nakhichevan exclave as well as Turkey that would pass through Syunik, the only Armenian province bordering the Islamic Republic.

Tehran has repeatedly warned against attempts to strip Iran of its common border with Armenia. Armenian and Iranian troops held a first-ever joint military exercise there in April.

Despite the geopolitical tensions and uncertainty brought about by the Israeli attacks, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan flew to the Czech Republic on Friday morning to take part in an international forum that will take place there.

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan telephoned his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on Saturday one day after the start of Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and military sites condemned by Armenia.

In a post on X, Mirzoyan said they discussed “the recent developments and exchanged views on the current situation.”

“In line with the position expressed by Armenia, I emphasized the importance of managing the risks and avoiding escalation in the region,” he wrote. “We remain in close contact, including related to [International Atomic Energy Agency] discussions.”

The Armenian Foreign Ministry issued an identical readout of the phone call that followed Iran’s retaliatory missile attacks on Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities. The Iranian side did not immediately comment on the conversation.

So far Armenia has not urged its citizens to leave Iran. The Armenian Embassy in Tehran said on Friday afternoon that they should “stay vigilant, follow official instructions and contact the embassy in case of emergency.”

Many in Armenia fear that a possible weakening or destabilization of Iran could embolden Azerbaijan to invade Armenia in an attempt to open a land corridor to its Nakhichevan exclave. The corridor sought by Baku but strongly opposed by Tehran would pass through Syunik, the only Armenian region bordering the Islamic Republic.

Iranian leaders have repeatedly warned against attempts to strip Iran of its common border with Armenia. Armenian and Iranian troops held a first-ever joint military exercise there in April.

