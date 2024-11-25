Boyamian Honored for 35 Years of Dedication at St. Stephen’s School Anniversary Celebration

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Saturday, November 16, was all about numbers for St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School (SSAES) in Watertown — and what good numbers they were, too. On that night, about 500 people from across the community came together to celebrate the school’s 40th anniversary, while paying tribute to the recently-retired principal, Houry Boyamian, who led the school for 35 years, while raising $500,000.
SSAES is the only Armenian day school in New England. It is also the first Armenian school to be accredited by the Association of Independent Schools of New England (AISNE).
The gala at the Hyatt Regency featured as guest speaker Dr. Mary Papazian. Serving as mistress of ceremonies was Kristina Ayanian, a member of the class of 2008, Miss Universe Armenia 2023 and an executive producer and reporter at Nasdaq. Vocalist Angelina Nazarian, a former contestant on the televisions singing competition “The Voice” and a current student at the Berklee College of Music, performed three songs, in English, French and Armenian, to the delight of the audience.
The theme of coming together of the community was front and center, and one spelled out by the Very Rev. Hrant Tahanian, the new pastor of St. Stephen’s Armenian Church in Watertown.
After Tahanian offered the invocation prayer, he said, “We celebrate the past, in the person of our principal emerita, Digin Houry Boyamian. We thank you for keeping the citadel bright for three and a half decades. … And we map out our future in its physical expansion, so we together can continue to develop and shape Armenian minds.”
Tahanian paid tribute to fellow members of the clergy who were present for the celebration and praised “a unique form of Armenian cooperation.”