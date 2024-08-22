Principal Garine Palandjian Continues Mission of SSAES

To further understand the issues facing the school and community, Palandjian put together a committee within the school to dissect the issues ahead and find out what needed to be done in the future.

“I did a SWOT [strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats] analysis with the community… There were a couple of parents, all the stakeholders, and alumni. I met with each individual stakeholder group to see what they had seen,” Palandjian said, and to also assess what the school’s strengths were.

St. Stephen’s is located in a part of Massachusetts surrounded by top-ranking public school systems. In previous decades, there were other Armenian elementary schools in the area, such as the Armenian Sisters Academy in Lexington, but they have since closed. St. Stephen’s has continued to thrive with a high retention rate amongst its student body. Palandjian said the full experience the school offers can’t be matched by a public school.

“You do have the American curriculum here; we follow the Massachusetts curriculum framework. But the added benefit about this place is that it’s got the Armenian component,” she said.

The school continues to try and improve, offering new opportunities for its students. This year, new after-school activities have been added. Zumba and yoga classes are now offered and a Lego club and digital music program have been proposed. A 3-D printer will be available for students to execute their designs.

“I can’t take the credit for introducing new afterschool programs. As a result of a collaborative effort, our staff and community members helped us introduce new programs or brought back activities that had been offered in the past … We are excited about the possibilities and hope to continue offering engaging and fun activities for our students,” Palandjian said.

The effort has been rewarding, she remarked.

“The part that I enjoy is just when the kids come and share what they’ve learned or when they come and say hi to me and are excited about what’s going on in school,” Palandjian said. “You take great pride knowing that at the end of the day when their parents come, the students say, we did this today, and they’re so proud to talk about it. There’s nothing more rewarding than hearing that. So just knowing that our kids are happy and successful and healthy and safe. That’s my most rewarding part.”

Armenia Trip

One of the big-picture events the school routinely does is the annual trip to Armenia for the graduating 5th-grade class, something that has been built up since they entered the school as toddlers.

“When they [the students] start in the preschool building, they’re told when you graduate, you go to the homeland [Armenia]. There’s even a day, in the preschool, the kids pretend they’re on a plane, and visually the teachers try to make their experience like they’re going to Armenia,” Palandjian said.

“So when you’re learning that from a young age and getting to experience this schooling experience from preschool to fifth grade, you’re built up to that point, it’s so exciting right now this upcoming fifth grade, they’re starting their fundraising initiatives. They have to get help to offset their cost for this trip, which they’ve been talking about, thinking about since preschool,” she explained. To this end, the class usually holds many fundraisers.

Furthermore, Palandjian detailed the cultural significance the trip has for young Armenians beyond simply a fun vacation.

“There’s a very different feeling than just reading something and being in person. So I would say that’s one of the huge reasons we do it. You get to know and see what our current Armenia is, where it is, and also where it is at this stage,” Palandjian said.

Amidst the excitement of seeing the motherland for the students, there is the reality of the situation in Artsakh, which Azerbaijan currently occupies, eliminating one of the most sentimental parts of the trip.

She added, “It is unfortunate that we can’t go back to Artsakh right now … hopefully this isn’t the end, and there is a point where we will be able to go back. Not just us, but the Armenians of Artsakh … this is not just about our field trip. It’s about our cultural and historical legacy.”

40th Celebration Gala

To mark its 40th anniversary, the school will hold a gala to celebrate the school’s history and legacy, and honor Boyamian, on November 16, at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Cambridge.

“The school has a lot to celebrate, and having a moment like a gala gives us the opportunity to just look back and celebrate,” Palandjian said. “The primary thing is to honor Mrs. Houry Boyamian’s retirement, and then considering the 40th anniversary is coming at the same time, it’s a moment to celebrate the school.”

Palandjian detailed what the goal of the school is, and how they hope to bring the Armenian community together going forward.

“I think everybody in the community has their perception of what it means to be Armenian. Everybody thinks that that’s such a universal or homogenous definition, but everybody is very different,” Palandjian said. “I’m trying to target and appeal to everybody, but then I have to stay true to my mission, and the mission of the school is what I try to stick to as my guiding force.”

For more information on the school, visit https://ssaes.org/

For more information on the upcoming gala honoring, visit https://ssaes.square.site/