  TOP STORIES WEEK   34
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
34

Week

Latest articles of the week
Fr. Garabed Kochakian with Tamar, one of the young participants
Arts & CultureCommunity

Armenian Art of Lettering Brings Children Closer to History of Church

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
0
0

By Robin Garabedian

Special to the Mirror-Spectator

WORCESTER — It’s hard to deny that there’s a lot of ugliness in the world right now. More specifically, with the news out of Armenia, it can be hard not to feel that grief, fear, and pain are the true essence of being Armenian. One recent program presented a different, positive point of view. I, and many others from Worcester and the surrounding area, had the opportunity to attend Father Garabed Kochakian’s youth workshop, “The Art of Armenian Lettering,” on May 11.

Our connections to each other are also through our language and alphabet – and how those things have been deployed in a uniquely Armenian form of calligraphy.

Armenian calligraphy has a long and rich history. For nearly 2,000 years, from the time of the adoption of Christianity in Armenia in 301 AD to the invention of the printing press in 1440 AD in Germany, all books were handwritten. Before the technology of printing arrived in Armenia, the monks copied into Armenian letters the Bible and other sacred and secular texts. They would paint the first letter of each line in opening paragraphs with unique shapes known as trchnagir (birds), dzaghgagir (flowers), gentangir (animals), tsgnagir (fish), and even martagir (people). Monks would mix their own paints with vinegar, egg yolks and pulverized powder from ores and vegetation, then use goose and duck feathers for pens, create brushes to paint from sable or kitten fur, and make paper by stretching and cutting lamb skin.

Kochakian is one of many experts knowledgeable on this topic, an iconographer himself, and has offered numerous painting workshops for both youth and adult audiences where he guides participants in reproducing their own versions of this medieval art form of lettering.

Fr. Garabed Kochakian with Philip, one of the participants

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

His workshop in Worcester was a joint effort with a committee called HyeLights (I am one of five members). Every two years, HyeLights produces a show with the area’s youth that features music, dance and stories, both historical and contemporary, and this year, the creative arts. The program featured St. Nersess Shnorhali and the larger landscape he inhabited, as well as information on Artsakh (Karabakh) and famous Armenians such as Aram Khachaturian, Raffi Cavoukian and Andrea Martin.

Under the directorship of Linda Bullock, the founder of HyeLights, the group initially planned the workshop and simply wanted to do something different with available resources. However, when it became clear that the expertise of Kochakian dovetailed with the group’s focus, the workshop went ahead.

Much of St. Nersess Shnorhali’s life and work was devoted to the creative arts and musical reforms that simplified the text of religious poetic hymnody, which brought these texts closer to the style of Armenian folk music and therefore more accessible to the masses. He himself was a defender of sacred art as a component to the Christian faith identity. St. Nersess didn’t want just priests and bishops to understand Armenian religious identity; he believed this information should be for all Armenians everywhere.

One of the ways this mission was supported through the letters that Kochakian taught attendees to reproduce were also a tool of learning for everyday Armenians in past centuries: the idea was to embellish and beautify the words of the Bible and capture a reader’s attention in ways plain calligraphy cannot. Even more surprising, all who attended learned the Armenian alphabet was invented in Artsakh in 404 AD.

The day of the workshop, almost 20 youth from ages 9-22 first watched and listened to a PowerPoint presented by Kochakian about the Armenian alphabet and the history of Armenian lettering. Then, after a prayer specifically read to prepare for painting icons and other such images, it was time to work on our own paintings. Each participant was given an outline of the first or last initial of their names, and then had free reign to experiment with colors and add embellishments such as pomegranates, flowers and doves. After each participant finished, Kochakian spent some one-on-one time with each participant, personally demonstrating how to enhance the letters through shading and highlighting with white paint.

Young participants hold their Armenian letters.

At the end of the program, participants brought their Armenian letters to the sanctuary, where he and the location’s host pastor, Very Rev. Ardag Arabian of Holy Trinity Armenian Church in Worcester, led the group in prayer. Being in the sanctuary at a time when Badarak (mass) is not taking place always has an air of reverence to it, and this time was no different. Following the prayers and the singing of one of St. Nersess’s hymns, Norasdeghdzal, by the participants themselves, no one wanted to leave.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Linda Bullock, HyeLights committee member and production director, said, “Der Garabed was our pastor at Church of Our Saviour during my high school and college years. He passionately taught us to become servants of God. I cannot express enough the pure joy I felt to have him back in Worcester, more than 40 years later, to teach our youth. It was surreal.”

The young participants were proud of their work and eager to get them home. From my experience as a teacher, I know this is a clear sign that someone is proud of the work they have done.

The Armenian letters, created for the purpose of translating the Bible into Armenian, have indelibly established our identity and through this unique form of iconography continues to define who we are and how we live.

 

SHARE
Previous Spicy Bulgur and Nut Salad from Claudia Roden’s Mediterranean
Discover more cities:
USA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.