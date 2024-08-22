No Weddings, No Students, No Schoolchildren: Azerbaijan Prepares to Host UN Climate Summit

BAKU (BBC) — An oil and gas exporter that does not separate its waste and jails journalists and human rights activists will host a major international conference on climate change this year, angering green energy groups and international observers who say Azerbaijan is using the conference to green its reputation.
The news that Azerbaijan will host the 29th UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) has caused a surge of pride in the country among local media, officials and politicians.
“Holding COP29 in Azerbaijan is a clear indicator of the country’s authority on the world stage”, “Azerbaijan will be in the spotlight of the world by hosting COP29”, “International recognition and support from the world community,“ “Baku will become the center of the world “ – these are the headlines with which the Azerbaijani pro-government media greeted the news.
The authorities seem to have already begun to prepare for the influx of foreigners, but in their own way.
President Ilham Aliyev said that 70-80 thousand foreigners are expected to arrive in the country for the conference.
On August 1, Prime Minister Ali Asadov decided that students would be transferred to distance learning for the duration of the conference, and schoolchildren would be sent on vacation.