Lukashenko Again Tears into Armenia

MOSCOW (news.am) — The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, said that some post-Soviet countries seek to get benefits from Russia without offering anything in return, during an interview on Rossiya (Russia) television, Gazeta.ru reported on August 16.

Also, Lukashenko made another anti-Armenian statement.

“Who needs Armenians besides us? No one. Let them [i.e. Armenians] develop their economy and decide with their resources. What France or [French President] Macron? Tomorrow he will not be [in power], and everyone will forget about Armenia,” Lukashenko said.

According to the president of Belarus, they are actually “in the same boat” as Russia.

“If it ‘capsizes,’ we will sink together. It is not worth hiding our allied relations. We do not behave like some other countries that only want to take from Russia without giving anything,” said Lukashenko.

In his opinion, this situation cannot continue.