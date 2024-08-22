Knights and Daughters of Vartan: Honoring Armenians, Making A Difference, Investing In Economic Development

FRESNO — It has been only a few weeks since the Knights of Vartan 106th and Daughters of Vartan 84th Grand Convocation which was held in Fresno, with more than 300 Knights, Daughters, and guests present, who attended various workshops and meetings, celebrated successful humanitarian, educational, and economic programs implemented during the year and honored a Man and Woman of the Year for outstanding service to the Armenian people through their extraordinary influence on the public at large to gain an understanding of Diasporan Armenians and the Armenian nation.

This year the Knights of Vartan honored Michael Goorjian as the 2024 Man of the Year. An accomplished American actor, filmmaker and writer, Goorjian has received acclaim for his diverse contributions to the arts. He earned an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor and gained further recognition as a director with his independent film “Illusion” (2004). In 2022, Goorjian wrote, directed, edited, and starred in “Amerikatsi,” a comedy-drama about an Armenian American who returns to the Armenian SSR after World War II, only to find himself in a Soviet prison. The film premiered at the Woodstock Film Festival in 2022, where it won the Best Narrative Feature award, and was also selected as Armenia’s entry for Best International Feature Film at the 96th Academy Awards.

The Daughters of Vartan recognized Debbie Poochigian as the 2024 Woman of the Year. A California native, Poochigian has distinguished herself as a dedicated civic leader with a notable record of service, including her roles as a delegate to two national political conventions. Her leadership extends to chairing numerous events and contributing to the Board of Trustees at Saint Agnes Medical Center. She has also been actively involved with the Fresno Area Crime Stoppers, Neighborhood Watch, Fresno County and City Historical Society, California Women for Agriculture, Fresno County Farm Bureau, Ani Guild Patron for the California Home for the Aged, and the Clovis Chamber of Commerce. This award celebrates her lifelong dedication to her family, community, and her Armenian heritage. Both Goorjian and Poochigian were present to receive their awards.

Since 2023 the Knights of Vartan has initiated a new award, the Mamigonian Knight of the Year, to recognize dedicated Asbeds who have worked to improve the lives of the Armenian people and support the Armenian Church. The 2024 Mamigonian Knight of the Year recognized Past Commander Anto Cingoz. In addition, several members received an Asbed of the Year award: Past Commanders Leo Manuelian, Harry Kochounian, Rafi Bousnoyan, Joe Zabounian, Armen Oganessian, and Asbed David Jamgotchian.

Each of the Grand Councils of the Knights and Daughters are continuing to serve for the 2024-2025 fiscal year with one addition as a new Grand Recorder.

The Knight’s Grand Council (Avak Tivan) consists of seven officers: Grand Commander Hunan Arshakian of Gomidas Lodge, Grand Lieutenant Commander Levon Thorose of Ardaz Lodge, Grand Chaplain Sergey Simavoryan of Gomidas Lodge, Grand Recorder Gary Kaloostian of Ardaz Lodge, Grand Treasurer Ronald Nazeley of Ardaz Lodge, Grand Master of Ceremonies Gregory Babikian of Gomidas Lodge, Grand Sentinel Karen Amirkhanyan of Gomidas Lodge.