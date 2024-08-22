  TOP STORIES WEEK   34
 

Michael Goorjian, the Man of the Year 2024 being honored (Photos by Scott Marcarian and Jean Mazmanian)
Armenia & KarabakhCommunity

Knights and Daughters of Vartan: Honoring Armenians, Making A Difference, Investing In Economic Development

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
FRESNO — It has been only a few weeks since the Knights of Vartan 106th and Daughters of Vartan 84th Grand Convocation which was held in Fresno, with more than 300 Knights, Daughters, and guests present, who attended various workshops and meetings, celebrated successful humanitarian, educational, and economic programs implemented during the year and honored a Man and Woman of the Year for outstanding service to the Armenian people through their extraordinary influence on the public at large to gain an understanding of Diasporan Armenians and the Armenian nation.

This year the Knights of Vartan honored Michael Goorjian as the 2024 Man of the Year. An accomplished American actor, filmmaker and writer, Goorjian has received acclaim for his diverse contributions to the arts. He earned an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor and gained further recognition as a director with his independent film “Illusion” (2004). In 2022, Goorjian wrote, directed, edited, and starred in “Amerikatsi,” a comedy-drama about an Armenian American who returns to the Armenian SSR after World War II, only to find himself in a Soviet prison. The film premiered at the Woodstock Film Festival in 2022, where it won the Best Narrative Feature award, and was also selected as Armenia’s entry for Best International Feature Film at the 96th Academy Awards.

Debbie Poochigian, the Woman of the Year 2024 delivers remarks (Photos by Scott Marcarian and Jean Mazmanian)

The Daughters of Vartan recognized Debbie Poochigian as the 2024 Woman of the Year. A California native, Poochigian has distinguished herself as a dedicated civic leader with a notable record of service, including her roles as a delegate to two national political conventions. Her leadership extends to chairing numerous events and contributing to the Board of Trustees at Saint Agnes Medical Center. She has also been actively involved with the Fresno Area Crime Stoppers, Neighborhood Watch, Fresno County and City Historical Society, California Women for Agriculture, Fresno County Farm Bureau, Ani Guild Patron for the California Home for the Aged, and the Clovis Chamber of Commerce. This award celebrates her lifelong dedication to her family, community, and her Armenian heritage. Both Goorjian and Poochigian were present to receive their awards.

Since 2023 the Knights of Vartan has initiated a new award, the Mamigonian Knight of the Year, to recognize dedicated Asbeds who have worked to improve the lives of the Armenian people and support the Armenian Church. The 2024 Mamigonian Knight of the Year recognized Past Commander Anto Cingoz. In addition, several members received an Asbed of the Year award: Past Commanders Leo Manuelian, Harry Kochounian, Rafi Bousnoyan, Joe Zabounian, Armen Oganessian, and Asbed David Jamgotchian.

Each of the Grand Councils of the Knights and Daughters are continuing to serve for the 2024-2025 fiscal year with one addition as a new Grand Recorder.

The Knight’s Grand Council (Avak Tivan) consists of seven officers: Grand Commander Hunan Arshakian of Gomidas Lodge, Grand Lieutenant Commander Levon Thorose of Ardaz Lodge, Grand Chaplain Sergey Simavoryan of Gomidas Lodge, Grand Recorder Gary Kaloostian of Ardaz Lodge, Grand Treasurer Ronald Nazeley of Ardaz Lodge, Grand Master of Ceremonies Gregory Babikian of Gomidas Lodge, Grand Sentinel Karen Amirkhanyan of Gomidas Lodge.

The Daughter’s Grand Council (Avak Khorhourt) consists of seven officers: Grand Chairwoman Nancy Berberian Thompson, Grand Associate Chairwoman Pam Basmajian Ude, Grand Chaplain Arpi Keledjian, Grand Secretary Yn. Roberta Hairabedian, Grand Treasurer Darlene Chardukian, Grand Mistress of Ceremonies Dr. Susie Kalinian, Grand Sentinel Ani Missakian.

Grand Chairwoman Nancy Berberian Thompson with New Members (Photos by Scott Marcarian and Jean Mazmanian)

Delegates to the Knights and Daughters of Vartan Convocation allocated financial support for various charitable initiatives: the Fuller Center for Housing Armenia NGO, scholarships for students in the USA, as well as students in Armenia to attend the Yerevan State University, the National Polytechnic University of Armenia and the American University of Armenia. Funds were also allocated for CASP (Children of Armenia Sponsorship Program), Mer Hooys NGO, the “After School Program” at Aygedzor School in Tavush, and to a number of renovation and research projects.  An additional allocation this year was granted for the “Economic Sustainability Program”, newly established by the current Grand Council, the program supports selected families, who have particular skills and lost businesses in Artsakh, by providing them funds for much needed equipment so that they can resume their business in Armenia.

Significantly, the organization provided humanitarian support to displaced Artsakh Armenians in the fall of 2023, totaling $103,745. This assistance was distributed to 235 families, encompassing 1,229 individuals, including 487 children. In January, through the Economic Sustainability Program, 22 Artsakh and local families received economic grants totaling $60,592.

. Kef time with the famous oud player Richard Hagopian (Photos by Scott Marcarian and Jean Mazmanian)

Helping an Artsakh family begin their business in Armenia can yield significant benefits. It not only provides a vital source of income but also fosters a sense of autonomy and empowerment. Ashot Gabrielyan, who previously ran a successful bakery in Stepanakert for over a decade, found himself a refugee and settled in Masis, Armenia in 2023. There, he purchased land with an unfinished structure in order to establish a new bakery. While his family’s funds covered part of the expenses, it was with the support of the Knights of Vartan that he was able to complete the building and launch the bakery and thus support his family. He is now successfully operating his business at its new location.

“We believe that a thriving family-owned business can boost local economies, create job opportunities, and stimulate economic activity within the community,” said Grand Commander Hunan Arshakian.

Grand Chairwoman Nancy Berberian Thompson added, “While we continue to support projects in the US and in Armenia, our mission this year is to bring in new members as we did during the Grand Convocation by initiating seven new sisters into various chapters around the country  Then and only then can we continue to enhance the lives of Armenians in Armenia and here at home.”

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

To learn more about the program https://kofv.org/economic-sustainability-program-esp/

 

