Ambassador Edward Djerejian
Armenian Cultural Association of Maine to Host Panel with Ambassador Djerejian, Anthony Barsamian

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
PORTLAND, Maine — The Armenian Cultural Association of Maine will host a panel discussion, titled “Yerevan to Jerusalem: Armenia’s Challenges in an Evolving Region,” on Wednesday, April 2, featuring Ambassador Edward P. Djerejian and Anthony Barsamian. This conversation will explore Armenia’s strategic geopolitical challenges, regional balance of power, and international efforts aimed at reducing hostility and ensuring stability in the Middle East and South Caucasus.: “Yerevan to Jerusalem: Armenia’s Challenges in an Evolving Region.”

Anthony Barsamian

The discussion will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at the University of Southern Maine, McGoldrick Center, 35 Bedford St., Portland.

Djerejian is a former U.S. Ambassador to Syria and Israel and served eight U.S. presidents. He is currently a Senior Fellow at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government.

Barsamian, former chairman and Trustee of the Armenian Assembly of America, is a managing partner at Hutchins Barsamian Mandelcorn, LLP.

The event is co-sponsored by the World Affairs Council of Maine, Immigrant Justice Society and the University of Southern Maine School of Social Work.

Registration & More Information: https://wacmaine.org/event/from-yerevan-to-jerusalem-with-ambassador-edward-djerejian/

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
