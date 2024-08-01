Erdogan Threatens to Invade Israel, While Israeli FM Warns Him of Saddam Hussein’s Fate

ANKARA (REUTERS) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on July 28 that Turkey, according to Reuters.

Erdogan, who has been a fierce critic of Israel’s offensive in Gaza, started discussing that war during a speech praising his country’s defense industry.

During the comments, he also admitted that Turkey sent forces to Karabakh.

“We must be very strong so that Israel can’t do these ridiculous things to Palestine. Just like we entered Karabakh, just like we entered Libya, we might do similar to them,” Reuters quoted Erdogan as saying at a meeting of his ruling AK Party in his hometown of Rize.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz believes that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan may repeat the fate of Saddam Hussein who ruled Iraq from 1979 to 2003 and was executed in 2006.

“Erdogan is going down the path of Saddam Hussein and threatens to attack Israel. He should just remember what happened there and how that ended,” Katz said on the platform formerly known as Twitter after Erdogan’s threat.