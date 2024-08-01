Judge Rules Oxford University’s Mysterious £10m Donor Will Remain Secret

By Jenna Corderoy

OXFORD, UK (openDemocracy) — The identity of the donor behind a controversial £10m ($12.8 million) donation to Oxford University is to remain secret after a judge dismissed openDemocracy’s appeal for transparency.

Oxford University announced it was given £10 million in 2018 as a gift to establish a new research center specializing in Azerbaijan, the Caucasus and Central Asia. The mysterious donation was facilitated by the president of Azerbaijan’s sister-in-law, but its true source was not disclosed.

The university refused openDemocracy’s Freedom of Information (FOI) request asking for the identity of the donor and copies of communications around the handling of the donation – arguing that its commercial interests could be harmed by the information being disclosed and citing data protection concerns.

openDemocracy contested the case, but the FOI watchdog, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), sided with the university.

A subsequent tribunal backed the ICO, supporting Oxford’s secrecy over the case. The judgment said: “We can find no lawful basis under data protection legislation that would allow for their [the donor] personal data to be published.”