Latvia’s Alexander Geronyan Describes a Year with Aznavour

By Melik Tangian

Special to the Mirror-Spectator

RIGA/YEREVAN — There is a very active and dynamic Armenian community in Latvia. One telling example of its vigor is how widely the 100th anniversary of Charles Aznavour was celebrated in Riga. The organizer of these events — public figure, journalist, and publisher Alexander Geronyan — tells us about the activities dedicated to the maestro’s jubilee: “UNESCO designated 2024 and 2025 as the ‘Years of Aznavour’ in its calendar. And of course, we could not fail to duly commemorate this important cultural event in Riga.”

Geronyan related: “We began with the poetic legacy of the great chansonnier. I reached out to my poet friends and suggested that they translate Aznavour’s poems from French into Russian. I provided them with literal translations. After some time, a collection entitled August in Paris was born. Its presentation took place at the bookstore ‘Vilki Books.’” Poets Angela Gasparyan, Pyotr Antropov, Yuri Kasyanich, and Natalia Lysiakova read their translations, while musicians Alexander Beknazarov (together with his daughter Nina) and Yuri Tikhomirov performed songs they had composed based on Aznavour’s poetry. Geronyan said that he hopes that August in Paris will soon also appear in Latvian.

He then organized an evening at the Vysotsky Museum of the Baltic International Academy dedicated to the jubilarian. At the dawn of his film career, Aznavour acted alongside the young Marina Vlady in Michel Cravenne’s comedy “Everything Works Out in the End.” Many years later, Aznavour with his wife Ulla and Marina with her husband Vladimir Vysotsky celebrated New Year’s Eve at the Parisian restaurant Rasputin. As it turned out, the two men were familiar with each other’s work. When Charles first heard the bard perform Two Guitars, he was absolutely amazed. He later introduced this gypsy hit to French audiences, performing it on stage in French, but with the original Russian chorus: “Ekh raz, yeshchyo raz, yeshchyo mnogo-mnogo raz…”

A grand concert in honor of Aznavour was held in the assembly hall of the Baltic International Academy in September 2024. It lasted almost three hours and featured not only stars of the Armenian community such as Lilit Yedigaryan and Hasmik Bagoyan but also friends of the community, including Latvians, Russians, Ukrainians, Poles, Lithuanians. Denis Poghosyan, with the help of artificial intelligence, prepared a video clip for the famous song about the Armenian Genocide, Ils Sont Tombés. Gabriella Babayan sang She in English, and Irina Sidorova performed a piano medley of French pop songs. Geronyan was joined in hosting the event by student Yevgenia Harutyunyan and schoolgirl Arina Hambartsumyan. They spoke in Latvian, Russian, Armenian, and French.