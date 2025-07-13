  TOP STORIES WEEK   28
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
28

Week

Latest articles of the week
September 2024 concert notice dedicated to Charles Aznavour
Arts & CultureInternational

Latvia’s Alexander Geronyan Describes a Year with Aznavour

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
39
0

By Melik Tangian

Special to the Mirror-Spectator

RIGA/YEREVAN — There is a very active and dynamic Armenian community in Latvia. One telling example of its vigor is how widely the 100th anniversary of Charles Aznavour was celebrated in Riga. The organizer of these events — public figure, journalist, and publisher Alexander Geronyan — tells us about the activities dedicated to the maestro’s jubilee: “UNESCO designated 2024 and 2025 as the ‘Years of Aznavour’ in its calendar. And of course, we could not fail to duly commemorate this important cultural event in Riga.”

Alexander Geronyan

Geronyan related: “We began with the poetic legacy of the great chansonnier. I reached out to my poet friends and suggested that they translate Aznavour’s poems from French into Russian. I provided them with literal translations. After some time, a collection entitled August in Paris was born. Its presentation took place at the bookstore ‘Vilki Books.’” Poets Angela Gasparyan, Pyotr Antropov, Yuri Kasyanich, and Natalia Lysiakova read their translations, while musicians Alexander Beknazarov (together with his daughter Nina) and Yuri Tikhomirov performed songs they had composed based on Aznavour’s poetry. Geronyan said that he hopes that August in Paris will soon also appear in Latvian.

He then organized an evening at the Vysotsky Museum of the Baltic International Academy dedicated to the jubilarian. At the dawn of his film career, Aznavour acted alongside the young Marina Vlady in Michel Cravenne’s comedy “Everything Works Out in the End.” Many years later, Aznavour with his wife Ulla and Marina with her husband Vladimir Vysotsky celebrated New Year’s Eve at the Parisian restaurant Rasputin. As it turned out, the two men were familiar with each other’s work. When Charles first heard the bard perform Two Guitars, he was absolutely amazed. He later introduced this gypsy hit to French audiences, performing it on stage in French, but with the original Russian chorus: “Ekh raz, yeshchyo raz, yeshchyo mnogo-mnogo raz…”

A grand concert in honor of Aznavour was held in the assembly hall of the Baltic International Academy in September 2024. It lasted almost three hours and featured not only stars of the Armenian community such as Lilit Yedigaryan and Hasmik Bagoyan but also friends of the community, including Latvians, Russians, Ukrainians, Poles, Lithuanians. Denis Poghosyan, with the help of artificial intelligence, prepared a video clip for the famous song about the Armenian Genocide, Ils Sont Tombés. Gabriella Babayan sang She in English, and Irina Sidorova performed a piano medley of French pop songs. Geronyan was joined in hosting the event by student Yevgenia Harutyunyan and schoolgirl Arina Hambartsumyan. They spoke in Latvian, Russian, Armenian, and French.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

The great artist acted in many films, and this could not go unnoticed. At the Ķengaraga Library, a lecture was held about Aznavour’s film roles. Geronyan spoke about “Ararat,” the important film by Atom Egoyan for both the chansonnier and the Armenian people. In it, Aznavour played director Saroyan, who was making a film about the Armenian Genocide. After the lecture, François Truffaut’s “Shoot the Piano Player!” was screened, in which Aznavour — at the start of his film career — played the lead role of Edouard Saroyan.

Songs by the jubilarian and compositions dedicated to him by Latvian authors were regularly featured in the program Melodies of Armenia, held in a restaurant in Riga’s Old Town. They were performed by Lilit Yedigaryan, Alexander Beknazarov, and Hasmik Bagoyan. Geronyan proudly declared: “I won’t hide the fact that our Melodies of Armenia concerts are always sold out! We’re attended by locals and guests from Armenia, the USA, Lithuania, Russia, and France.”

At the Nikolai and Mikhail Zadornov Library, the program Bards Sing Aznavour marked the centennial of the great chansonnier. Composers and bards Alexander Beknazarov and Yuri Tikhomirov performed songs composed to Aznavour’s poetry. Geronyan, as the host, spoke about the artist’s life journey and how his jubilee is being marked in Latvia and Armenia. Geronyan also read poems by Aznavour from the collection August in Paris.

Geronyan was warmly welcomed also by the Krišjānis Barons Cultural Society. A meeting was held at the museum-home of Rainis and Aspazija, the renowned couple and classics of Latvian literature. He said that the audience asked many questions, not only about Aznavour, but also about the history and culture of Armenia.

The jubilee of the French-Armenian artist was discussed on Latvian Radio. The occasion was the release of Geronyan’s book Aznavour’s Eternal Love. Last summer, composer Alexander Beknazarov and Geronyan were at the studio talking about the publication of August in Paris in Riga. Alexander performed two of his songs based on the jubilarian’s poetry. This time, the two spoke with the radio host about Aznavour’s life and creative path.

The conversation about the book continued sometime later at the popular café of the Polaris bookstore. Geronyan said he spoke about his hero’s journey —from a poor childhood to global fame, about his family, his famous friends, and his deep ties with Armenia. They had musical breaks to listen to the great chansonnier himself and songs dedicated to him by Riga’s artists. They spoke about why his hits still sound fresh, as if written just yesterday. Geronyan said he shared little-known facts about Aznavour’s life and also spoke about his house-museum in Yerevan, headed by Nicolas Aznavour, the chansonnier’s younger son.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Geronyan said he is grateful to everyone who helped organize these events and publish the books dedicated to the great artist’s centenary, including Mkhitar Mkhitaryan, Honorary Consul of Armenia in Latvia; Stanislav Buka, founder of the Baltic International Academy; and businessmen Aram Harutyunyan, Pavel Sayadov, Vachagan Poghosyan, and Oskar Sarkisyan (the latter prepared the Latvian edition of Aznavour’s Eternal Love, which is expected to be released this autumn and will go on sale). He expressed his thanks for the warm feedback and coverage in the Latvian media.

SHARE
Previous MAGA Mom Locked Up by ICE Vows to Never Stop Loving Trump in Detention Center Call
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaFranceLatvia
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.