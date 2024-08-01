Pashinyan Attends Inauguration of New Iranian President, Meets with Khamenei

TEHRAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan participated in the official inauguration ceremony of the newly elected President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran on July 30. During the visit, he had one-on-one meetings with both Pezeshkian and Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Seyed Ali Khamenei.

Pezeshkian thanked Pashinyan for accepting the invitation and coming to Iran on a working visit. Pezeshkian added that Iran values the continuous development of relations with Armenia in the political, economic and humanitarian spheres.

Pashinyan, in turn, thanked Pezeshkian for his warm hospitality and once again congratulated him on his election as the president of the Republic of Iran. He emphasized that multilateral cooperation with Iran is of great importance for our country, which is based on mutual respect and understanding.

Pezeshkian, reaffirming the previously reached agreements at a high level, noted. “The centuries-old friendship, historical and cultural close relations of our two peoples are the basis for the further development of bilateral cooperation. We are ready to continue our dialogue with joint efforts and further enrich the bilateral cooperation agenda.”

“The fact that I am here today is proof of our commitment to deepen relations between Armenia and Iran at the highest level, to strengthen cooperation,” said Pashinyan.

Pezeshkian noted that maintaining peace in the region is of key importance for Iran, adding that the Iranian side also considers it necessary to settle all issues through dialogue.