Photos of Displaced Karabakh Residents Part of Uruguay Refugee Photo Exhibit

YEREVAN (Armenpress) — On the occasion of World Refugee Day on June 20, a photo exhibition titled “Hope, Away from Home opened at Carrasco International Airport in Montevideo. The exhibition also featured photographs of families displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh, the Embassy of Armenia in Uruguay said.

According to the source, the event, organized in cooperation with the South American Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and Aeropuertos Uruguay, was attended by the Minister of the Interior of Uruguay, Nicolás Martinelli, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Relations, Nicolás Albertoni, and the Chief Executive Officer of Corporación América Airports, Martín Eurnekian.

The Ambassador of Armenia to Uruguay Mariam Gevorgyan, several other foreign ambassadors and officials also attended the event.