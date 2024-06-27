Heritage Park on the Greenway Continues Making Mark on Armenian Community

BOSTON — The Armenian Heritage Park on the Greenway is where the community comes together, remembering, honoring and celebrating.

In the heart of downtown Boston, the Armenian Heritage Park is among the few public gathering sites in the United States that commemorates the Armenian Genocide on public land in a major city.

Annually, the April 24 Commemoration at the Park, under the leadership of the Armenian Genocide Commemoration Committee of Greater Boston, takes place there.

Many read the plaques next to the benches surrounding the Abstract Sculpture and Labyrinth and the seating walls. The plaques recognize the generosity of the Park’s Benefactors for their extraordinary support of the Park and its Endowed Funds.

Every day passersby pause to read the Inscription on the Reflecting Pool upon which the Abstract Sculpture sits. “Boston and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts have offered hope and refuge for immigrants looking to begin new lives. This park is a gift to the people of the Commonwealth and the City of Boston from the Armenian American community of Massachusetts. This sculpture is offered in honor of the one and one-half million victims of the Armenian Genocide of 1915-1923. May it serve in remembrance of all genocides that have followed and celebrate the diversity of the communities that have re-formed in the safety of these shores.”

The Park’s innovative Abstract Sculpture tells the Armenian story, the shared story of leaving or being pulled away from one’s country of origin and coming to these shores to start a new life. Annually the two halves of the split rhomboid dodecahedron made of stainless steel and aluminum are pulled apart and reconfigured to create a new sculptural shape. This change brings vitality to the Park and reflects changing lives and the world in which we live. The Park is as fresh, dynamic and impactful today as it was when it opened 12 years ago.