Baku-Linked Group Hosts Conference on European Colonialism at UN Headquarters

By Arshaluys Barseghyan

An Azerbaijani government-linked initiative organized a conference against European colonialism at the UN headquarters in New York.

The Baku Initiative Group, which appears to have links to the Azerbaijani government, held its conference on June 20.

Azerbaijani state news agency Azertag reported that the conference was attended by officials and representatives from territories colonized by France and the Netherlands, including Corsica, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, French Polynesia, New Caledonia, Saint Martin and Bonaire.

Abbas Abbasov, executive director of the Baku Initiative Group, stated that the main goal of his group’s conferences was to shed light on the effects of colonialism.

Abbasov previously worked as a foreign affairs and protocol service specialist in Azerbaijan’s State Oil Fund.