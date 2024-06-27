Raya Nazaryan Elected Chair of Bulgaria’s National Assembly

YEREVAN (Public Radio of Armenia) — Bulgarian Member of Parliament Raya Nazaryan was elected National Assembly Chair on Thursday, June 20. She received 131 votes in favor, 66 MPs voted against, and 39 abstained. Nazaryan was backed by her parliamentary group, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) and TISP, the Bulgarian News Agency reported.

Nazaryan’s election became possible after There Is Such a People (TISP) deputy leader Toshko Yordanov said the party would support all nominations.

Under the Constitution, electing a chairperson of the National Assembly requires a simple majority of the MPs present. GERB-UDF have 68 seats, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms 47, Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria 39, Vazrazhdane 38, BSP for Bulgaria 19, TISP 16, and Velichie 13.

Born in Varna on September 16, 1985, Nazaryan has practiced law for more than 12 years. She specializes in mediation and out-of-court settlement of legal disputes. She is a member of the Sofia Bar Association. Associate and co-founder of a law firm.

On June 9, Nazaryan was elected MP for a third term.

She is single, with one child.