Mitsotakis to Pashinyan: Greece will stand by Armenia in its peace efforts

ATHENS (Public Radio of Armenia) — Greece will stand by Armenia in every diplomatic effort for a lasting peace treaty with Azerbaijan, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a statement for the press alongside Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on February 27.

He said the visit is an important step in consolidating the already excellent relations between the two countries, Greece and Armenia.

“These relationships go back centuries, but can become even more productive in the face of the common challenges we face. Especially now that Armenia, with the assistance of the European Union, is acquiring stable and transparent structures, which will allow attracting investments,” Mitsotakis noted.

“We also do business in the defense sector, having concluded a special agreement since last December. We are also discussing with the Prime Minister how we can strengthen our trade relations,” he added.

“We also discussed the developments in our wider region, finding that here too our positions are common: both countries stand firmly against any threat of force or use of force,” Mitsotakis said.

“We are always on the side of International Law, we remain fully committed to respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of each state, we believe in dialogue and the peaceful resolution of disputes. After all, after the 2023 war, Armenia understands better than anyone the value of peace,” Mitsotakis noted. He emphasized that Greece will always stand by Armenia in every diplomatic effort for a permanent peace treaty with Azerbaijan.