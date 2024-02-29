  TOP STORIES WEEK   09
 

Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Mitsotakis to Pashinyan: Greece will stand by Armenia in its peace efforts

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
ATHENS (Public Radio of Armenia) —  Greece will stand by Armenia in every diplomatic effort for a lasting peace treaty with Azerbaijan, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a statement for the press alongside Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on February 27.

He said the visit is an important step in consolidating the already excellent relations between the two countries, Greece and Armenia.

“These relationships go back centuries, but can become even more productive in the face of the common challenges we face. Especially now that Armenia, with the assistance of the European Union, is acquiring stable and transparent structures, which will allow attracting investments,” Mitsotakis noted.

“We also do business in the defense sector, having concluded a special agreement since last December. We are also discussing with the Prime Minister how we can strengthen our trade relations,” he added.

“We also discussed the developments in our wider region, finding that here too our positions are common: both countries stand firmly against any threat of force or use of force,” Mitsotakis said.

“We are always on the side of International Law, we remain fully committed to respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of each state, we believe in dialogue and the peaceful resolution of disputes. After all, after the 2023 war, Armenia understands better than anyone the value of peace,” Mitsotakis noted. He emphasized that Greece will always stand by Armenia in every diplomatic effort for a permanent peace treaty with Azerbaijan.

“And I insist that only a viable agreement between Yerevan and Baku can pave the way for a better tomorrow in the South Caucasus. That is why Greece supports the “Crossroads of Peace” initiative, which the Prime Minister announced last December, so that the wider region can be transformed from a theater of conflict into a commercial hub that will connect the Black Sea, the Persian Gulf, the Mediterranean Sea. Because in the end only the common prosperity makes the guns fall silent and only the progress of the people repels the plans of authoritarian leaders,” Kyriakos Mitsotakis stated.

He noted that Greece will help protect the Armenian cultural heritage in areas such as Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Finally, all the conditions are in place to reach a bilateral agreement regarding the immigration and employment of Armenians in Greece. The friendly country has a vibrant workforce with distinct skills in all fields of work. While, on the other hand, the many things that connect our peoples will make their integration into the Greek reality easier,” the Greek PM added.

On the same visit, Pashinyan also met with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

She noted, “Your visit reflects the excellent level of our relations, as well as our common will to develop and deepen our cooperation in all spheres. Our two countries are bound by age-old feelings of friendship and brotherly relations and mutual understanding. We cooperate constructively within the framework of international structures and in this spirit we fully share your interest in protecting the safety of world cultural heritage within the framework of UNESCO.”

“Aware of your efforts in the implementation of reforms, we support and deepen the institutional dialogue between Greece and Armenia. Greece is closely following the events taking place in the Caucasus, from the very first moment we expressed our solidarity with the Armenian people by sending humanitarian aid to thousands of Armenians forcibly displaced from Nagorno Karabakh. Greece unequivocally condemns the use of force and supports the negotiation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which aims to establish solidarity, peace that will be lasting and will contribute to the creation of good neighborhood and relations,” she added.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Pashinyan thanked her for the warm reception and noted: “The relations between our countries – political, economic, cultural, you rightly mentioned – have a long history, there is a deep emotional connection between our peoples. In this sense, of course, that emotional bond was also expressed with the help of Greece to our compatriots forcibly displaced from Nagorno Karabakh, for which I am grateful.”

He noted that Greece is one of Armenia’s most important partners in the European Union and expressed gratitude for the participates in the EU civilian mission in Armenia.

