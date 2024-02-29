Azerbaijan Destroys Alexander Myasnikyan Statue in Stepanakert

YEREVAN (Panorama.am) — Azerbaijan has destroyed the statue of prominent Soviet Armenian politician, academic and literary critic Alexander Myasnikyan located on Martuni Street in Stepanakert, the capital of Azeri-occupied Artsakh, the Artsakh Monument Watch warned on February 27.

The Myasnikyan statue was inaugurated on September 27, 2014, marked as the day of Stepanakert. It was carved by famous sculptor Yuri Hovhannisyan.

“Incidentally, this is not the first case of destruction of monuments to Artsakh and Soviet politicians in the city of Stepanakert. As part of the state policy, the Admiral Ivan Isakov bust, the memorial stone of Artsakh hero Ashot Ghulyan, the bust of Lieutenant-General Anatoly Zinevich, a former chief of the Artsakh army’s General Staff, the Stepan Shahumyan statue in Stepanakert and the Eagle Monument in the Upper Park of Stepanakert have already been destroyed,” the Monument Watch statement added.