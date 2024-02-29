Azerbaijani Citizen Detained in Moscow at Armenia’s request, Quickly Released

BAKU (JAM News) — Kamil Zeynalli, a prominent blogger and fitness trainer from Azerbaijan, was detained in Russia on February 21, based on a warrant for murder issued by Armenia. However, on the same day, he was released.

Zeynalli said that the following day was slated for a court hearing.

“According to international conventions, if the detainee is sought by a hostile country, he cannot be extradited there. Since there has been no peace treaty signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Russia cannot, under any circumstances, hand him over to Armenia,” stated the blogger’s lawyer.

Zeynalli was placed under international search on charges of “murder” and is suspected of beheading an elderly individual in Karabakh during the 44-day war, as reported by Armenian sources, citing the press service of the Armenian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

In October 2020, during the war, Zeynalli was arrested in Azerbaijan for 10 days for “posting information prohibited for dissemination on the Internet” and “violating the requirements of the martial law regime.”

In December 2020, after the, Zeynalli was arrested again. This time he was arrested for 30 days for attempting to illegally enter the Kelbajar district, which had been recently taken back by Azerbaijan.