Former Diplomat Spreads the Love for Fresh Lavash in Boston

In 2018, Manoukian said he was able to take his first trip back to Armenia since he left the Marriott there. He noticed that new types of machines or production line ovens were being used to make lavash instead of the traditional clay or stone oven known as a tonir. They use a line of stones rotating so like a traditional stone wall oven, they produce the same heating effect. He met with the manufacturer of those machines in Armenia and picked his brain about it, thinking that it would be great to have in Boston. However, he said that he realized it would not be easy to bring this machinery there and then convert the lavash recipe to accommodate the local water and salt available in the US.

Manoukian never cooked at home before. A few years after his Armenia trip, during the Covid pandemic, Manoukian said his wife began baking various types of sourdough bread, and he began helping. He said it was fun and again he turned his attention to lavash. He noted that the local Armenian markets all obtained lavash made elsewhere, and so there was an opportunity for providing fresh lavash in Boston.

Manoukian pointed out that when lavash is not fresh, but comes from somewhere else, it has to include preservatives for a longer shelf life and must be frozen for transport. By the time it comes on the shelf, it already has undergone a long journey. In other words, he said, “I always thought it was not the same as in Armenia, where you buy it and eat it fresh out of the oven. My dream was to have that kind of experience here. It exists in Los Angeles but not in Boston.”

Manoukian ended up not only changing the traditional lavash recipe to account for Boston water and salt, but also found a way to make the bread without any yeast or baking soda. Though it comes out drier than the one in Armenia, it goes through a sprinkler system so eventually it ends up feeling the same as lavash in Armenia. He said, “It does not look any different or taste any different, but it is easier on the digestion. It is a much lighter bread than what you may end up eating in Armenia.”

Family First

Manoukian is not alone in his enterprise. “I would not have probably taken the responsibility of starting this whole thing by myself,” he said. “My brother-in-law and sister-in-law were also very interested in doing it and so it is more of a family business right now. We are all in it and it has a family feel to it. That makes it more enjoyable.” When his wife and sons have the time, they also stop by to help, but it is usually just three people working.