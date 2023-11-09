FASF Issues $50,000 Grant to Armenian Soldiers’ Families

YEREVAN — Friends of the Armenian Soldier and Family (FASF) issued a grant to the National Foundation for Servicemen Insurance (ZINAPAH, previously known as Insurance Foundation for Servicemen – IFS) for $50,000.

The major sponsor of FASF is Adam Kablanian.

Donations and grants enable ZINAPAH to make compensation and ensure the dignity of the families of fallen heroes and soldiers who acquired a disability due to war. ZINAPAH receives donations from all over the world. Most donors are from Armenia, Russia, the USA, and Germany.

ZINAPAH was founded in 2017 to provide stable compensation for the well-being of fallen, missing, and 1st and 2nd group disabled servicemen and their families while defending the homeland and its borders for the peace and security of future generations. ZINAPAH is a non-political institution that operates according to the Law. ZINAPAH is governed by an independent Board of Trustees.

The following beneficiaries can receive assistance after a detailed and verified application

process: