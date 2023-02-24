On the Acceleration of Armenian-Turkish and Armenian-Azerbaijani Negotiations

By Davit Safaryan
Special to the Mirror-Spectator
Armenian-Turkish and Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiations have acquired a new tempo. Both normalization processes take place with the background of increasingly intense geopolitical rivalry, which makes us follow the situation in the South Caucasus with growing anxiety. In this analytical essay, we present our observations concerning the two directions of negotiations, which, as we understand it, are by and large intertwined and have an objective of creating a new reality in the South Caucasus.
The Logic of the Current Process of Armenian-Turkish Normalization
Armenian rescuers known for their technical skills and good physical training had taken part in the efforts to ease the aftermath of the recent disastrous earthquake in Turkey. This step gave rise to controversial responses both in Armenia and Turkey. Critics of the Armenian authorities said that there was no need to send such demonstrative and numerous condolences and such a long life-saving mission to Turkey. On the other hand, the Turkish authorities assisted in creating some positive atmosphere on that issue, which was certainly psychologically favorable in the sense of bringing some warmth into the atmosphere of Armenian-Turkish negotiations.
It seems that the conversation of the two negotiators aimed at the establishment of diplomatic relations has continued from the point where it was terminated in 1920-1921 – the Alexandropol Treaty of December 1920 and the Moscow Treaty of March, 1921, which shaped the realia ruling now in South Caucasus. Seventy years of existence of the former Soviet Union plus thirty post-Soviet years make a century of almost no relations between Armenia and Turkey on the state level. Following the Soviet tradition, the Armenian-Turkish frontier is still guarded by Russian border patrol with the participation of Armenian colleagues. In our previous articles we wrote that with the escalation of the First Artsakh War in the spring of 1993 the Turkish government had unilaterally closed the Armenian-Turkish border and prohibited any imports from Armenia. Since that period to the present day Armenian-Turkish trade relations were limited to the unilateral import of Turkish goods to Armenia, the real volume of which is still unknown. In view of this special envoys of Armenia and Turkey agreed to partially open border communications with the reservation that presently the border may be crossed only by third country citizens and persons with Armenian and Turkish diplomatic passports. Thus, the border shut since 1993 has been partially opened.