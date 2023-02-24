  TOP STORIES WEEK   08
 

Hye Hopes Launches “Standing with Syunik” Live Telethon March 5

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
GLENDALE, Calif. – On Sunday, March 5, 2023 Hye Hopes Inc. will host a live telethon and celebration at the Phoenicia Restaurant airing LIVE from 7:00 pm PST to 9:00 pm PST supporting the students, teachers and schools of the Syunik region of Armenia.

Hye Hopes is entering their 3rd year and continues to equip schools in the Syunik Region with innovative technology, laptops, projectors, printers, social emotional and mental health, essential educational resources, and staff development.

Since its inception November 23, 2020, Hye Hopes has successfully provided over 200 laptops, printers and other technology to Kapan, Goris, Verishen, Meghri in the Syunik Marz. Our mission is to support the displaced students from Artsakh living in Syunik with essential educational support and collaboration with our partner organizations.

“We are so excited that with our efforts and partnership with Tumo, recently has opened a Tumo Box in Kapan at N3 school. This is a tremendous opportunity for the students of Kapan and it is vital that we continue to collaborate and stand with Syunik.” Stated Greg Krikorian, Founder and Chair of Hye Hopes.

We are hopeful the telethon will provide much needed financial support to continue our educational resources for the schools in Kapan, Goris, Meghri and Verishen. We are excited to announce our next Phase delivering laptops, essential educational resources and technology to the schools in Agarak and Sisian spring of 2023.

We are pleased to announce special performance and appearances from Greg Hosharian Composer Musician, Ara Dabandjian Musician Element Band, Shant Massayan Musician, Lori Tatoulian Actress/Playwright and Anthony J. Portantino California State Senator 25th District, Chris Holden Assembly member 41st District , Ardy Kassakhian Mayor City of Glendale, Dr. Vivian Ekchian Superintendent Glendale Unified School District, and other special local and state elected officials.

Also, joining throughout United States are special guest from Boston, New York, Tennessee, Detroit, Chicago and Los Angeles Also, presenting and performing at the Telethon. Connecting live with the students in Kapan, Meghri and Verishen during the live Telethon.

Please join us on YouTube live and other media outlets Sunday March 5th from 7:00 pm PST to 9:00 pm PST. For more information on attending Standing with Syunik at Phoenicia Restaurant and to donate early visit HYEHOPES.org or email us at info@hyehopes.org

