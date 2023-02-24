Hye Hopes Launches “Standing with Syunik” Live Telethon March 5

GLENDALE, Calif. – On Sunday, March 5, 2023 Hye Hopes Inc. will host a live telethon and celebration at the Phoenicia Restaurant airing LIVE from 7:00 pm PST to 9:00 pm PST supporting the students, teachers and schools of the Syunik region of Armenia.

Hye Hopes is entering their 3rd year and continues to equip schools in the Syunik Region with innovative technology, laptops, projectors, printers, social emotional and mental health, essential educational resources, and staff development.

Since its inception November 23, 2020, Hye Hopes has successfully provided over 200 laptops, printers and other technology to Kapan, Goris, Verishen, Meghri in the Syunik Marz. Our mission is to support the displaced students from Artsakh living in Syunik with essential educational support and collaboration with our partner organizations.

“We are so excited that with our efforts and partnership with Tumo, recently has opened a Tumo Box in Kapan at N3 school. This is a tremendous opportunity for the students of Kapan and it is vital that we continue to collaborate and stand with Syunik.” Stated Greg Krikorian, Founder and Chair of Hye Hopes.