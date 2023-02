GLENDALE, Calif. — Ten-year-old Talia Hovsepian of Glendale plays left wing with the California Bears Youth Hockey Club, coached by former National Hockey League (NHL) player Alexander Frolov. Talia, the only female player on the boys travel team, has participated in tournaments throughout the United States.

Talia fell in love with ice hockey at age 5, playing for the Little Kings Learn-To-Play Program sponsored by the NHL Los Angeles Kings.