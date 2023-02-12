Future Armenian Convention Expert Committees Conclude Meetings

YEREVAN — The work of the Expert Committees of the Convention of the Future Armenian is coming to an end. On February 4, the last meeting of the committees took place in the format of a mini-Convention. This time, the participants discussed not only recommendations of their own Expert Committee, but also recommendations of the other two Expert Committees.

The work of the Expert Committees has been going on for about 5 months, bringing together more than 100 representatives of the world-wide Armenian expert community. The final scenarios and programs will be discussed at the first pan-Armenian Citizens’ Convention.

The Citizens’ Convention will take place on March 10-12 in Yerevan. The first round of the selection process for participants has already taken place, but the organizers encourage people to continue to register because other rounds will take place soon. You can register to participate in the Convention via the website https://futurearmenian.com, email convention@futurearmenian.com, or telephone +374 60 700 800 (ext. 333).