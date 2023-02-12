  TOP STORIES WEEK   06
 

Patriarch Sahak II speaking with Armenain community volunteers
Istanbul Patriarch Sahak II Visits Earthquake Aid Volunteers

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
ISTANBUL — On Thursday, February 9, 2023, Patriarch of Istanbul Sahak II visited four Istanbul Armenian churches, Ferikoy’s St. Vartanants, Bakirkoy’s Dznunt Surp Asdvadzadzni, Yesilkoy’s St. Stepanos, and Samatya’s St. Kevork, to encourage volunteers who were supporting the earthquake victims.

Aid being assembled for earthquake victims

Patriarch Sahak was welcomed by board members at each church. He expressed his appreciation to the members of the Armenian community assisting thousands of victims and gave his blessings to the donors and the volunteer workers of the boards and the social assistance committees who are contributing to this holy humanitarian cause

Patriarch Sahak II speaking with Armenian community volunteers

With the cooperation of the Social Assistance Committee of the Patriarchate and the social assistance committees of the churches, donated goods are collected, checked, sorted and packed to be sent to the various centers where the disaster occurred.

Patriarch Sahak II, far right, inspecting boxes of aid supplies

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
