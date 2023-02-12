Istanbul Patriarch Sahak II Visits Earthquake Aid Volunteers

ISTANBUL — On Thursday, February 9, 2023, Patriarch of Istanbul Sahak II visited four Istanbul Armenian churches, Ferikoy’s St. Vartanants, Bakirkoy’s Dznunt Surp Asdvadzadzni, Yesilkoy’s St. Stepanos, and Samatya’s St. Kevork, to encourage volunteers who were supporting the earthquake victims.

Patriarch Sahak was welcomed by board members at each church. He expressed his appreciation to the members of the Armenian community assisting thousands of victims and gave his blessings to the donors and the volunteer workers of the boards and the social assistance committees who are contributing to this holy humanitarian cause

With the cooperation of the Social Assistance Committee of the Patriarchate and the social assistance committees of the churches, donated goods are collected, checked, sorted and packed to be sent to the various centers where the disaster occurred.