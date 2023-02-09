Artist-Painter Marine Zuloyan’s Works to Go on Exhibit in Seattle

SEATTLE — Marine Zuloyan, a resident of Seattle, will feature her paintings at a “Spring in its Fragrances and Colors” Exhibition on March 31 to May 15, 2023, at Seattle’s famous Lakewold Gardens in Lakewood, Wash. Zuloyan is an independent artist and entrepreneur embracing Armenian culture through various media.

Born and raised in Armenia, Zuloyan studied at the School of Fine Arts Yeghishe Tadevossian and the Faculty of Fine Arts of Yerevan State University of Education. Along with her studies, Zuloyan taught painting and the history of art at the Echmiadzin College.

After receiving scholarships from St. Basil Anglican Foundation, Zuloyan and her husband moved to Toronto to study English, theology, and art at the University of Toronto. She is married to Archpriest Vazken Boyajyan, parish priest of the Holy Resurrection Armenian Church in Redmond, Wash.

Painting has long been a part of her life. “I could sit and be busy all day long. My mother noticed my dedication to it, instead of playing outside with other kids, I would stay home to draw and paint. She decided to enroll me in an art school,” Zuloyan said.

Zuloyan has participated in numerous exhibitions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. Her works are found in many private and public collections. Zuloyan’s work consists of oils, acrylics, and watercolors. The artist has gained wide recognition thanks to her diligence and creativity. She has actively participated in various non-profits and commercial organizations. Her works were exhibited in the following: Zorayan Museum, St. Leon Cathedral, Burbank, CA.; Gallery Klimantiris, Montreal, QC; Tekeyan Armenian Cultural Association, Montreal, QC; Centre Sanahin, Montreal; AGBU Montreal; St. Vartan Armenian Church, Vancouver; Association Polsahay, Montreal; Gallery Plus, Hudson, QC; Lebovic Gallery Toronto, ON; Hamazkayin Toronto, ON; Saint-John San Francisco, CA; Saint-Andrew Cupertino, CA; Palais Bondy (Art ALP), Léon, France; Hovnanian School, Milford, NJ; Armenian Museum of Fresno, CA.

“I met Marine Zuloyan several years ago when she came to my gallery to show me her works,” says Chris Klimantiris, President/Director of Galerie Klimantiris in Montreal. “I was immediately fascinated by her enormous talent. The purity and beauty of her paintings cannot be denied. Her elegant and well-thought-of compositions are breathtaking. Avid art collectors were also smitten by her works resulting in numerous sold-out shows in my gallery. I can say without hesitation that today Marine Zuloyan ranks among the truly talented artists, assuring her a permanent presence in the art world. To have worked with Marine has been one of my greatest joys.” – Chris Klimantiris, President/Director of Galerie Klimantiris and Art Dealer.