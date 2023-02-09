Beverly Hills Mayor Denounces Hateful Flyers Aimed at Armenians

By Michele McPhee

LOS ANGELES (LA Magazine) — A slew of hate-filled flyers aimed at pro-Armenia demonstrators sprouted up the weekend of January 28-29 around Beverly Hills, where protestors had gathered to march against the ongoing crisis in Artsakh, the heavily Armenia-populated province in the southern Caucasus whose residents have been cut off from food and supplies by Azerbaijani troops.

The demonstrators were greeted by flyers taped to lamp poles that threatened: “Azerbaijan; Turkey; Pakistan; Israel = 4 BROTHERS WILL WIPE Armenia OFF the MAP Inshallah!!!”

Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse immediately denounced the flyers on social media as the city’s police department reviewed surveillance camera footage around La Cienega and Wilshire Boulevards in search of those responsible.

“I’ve said it over and over again, hate has no place in Beverly Hills or anywhere. I will always stand up, I will always speak out against it,” Bosse wrote in a statement posted to Facebook.

The war in Ukraine has been the focus of the international community as the Armenia-Azerbaijan showdown unfolds in another corner of Europe — Nagorno-Karabakh, a contested territory in Azerbaijan that is home to around 120,000 Armenian residents.