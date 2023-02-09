A Heart Immaculate and True: Poet Vahe-Vahian’s Love Letters

Vahe-Vahian describes himself as “melancholic and sad,” always yearning, always dissatisfied. Which may very well be why he carries on a steady correspondence (platonic?) with the “good and virtuous” Lucy Potoukian, a “loving friend” he calls “a sister,” in the early thirties. The poet writes to Lucy when his “mind is weary,” and he needs to “come out of the claws of gloom.” It may also be true that the poet is half in love with “sweet pain.” “I long for the sweetness of pain,” he confides to Lucy.” In fact, the “suffering man” expresses contempt for “all peaceful states.” “A struggling soul is dearer to me,” he writes.

Nonetheless, I see in the poet’s letters to “Ashkhen hokees,” the answer to his, “Where am I going and where shall I end?” The “endless search” of a grieving soul has finally found “a resting place.” There are, to be sure, some hurt feelings between the two, yet what one leaves the letters with is the poet’s deep affection for the “sweet girl” he wishes to ”be happy together.” “When I think that we two are subject to the same laws of collapse and decay, my heart shivers,” he writes. In Ashkhen, the “palpable reality I can see with my eyes and caress with my fingers” meets the “spiritual companion” the poet has always longed for.

The letters to “my sweet Ashkhen” are also the boldest expressions of the poet’s hunger for physical intimacy, affirming his belief that, for a complete and solid relationship, “Imagining is not enough: reality is needed.” Vahe-Vahian’s letters to his wife do indeed have the immediacy of lived experience. When his “sweet lover” travels to Istanbul, the two-month intermission in their sixteen-year-old relationship becomes a matter of life and death to him. The poet’s earlier struggles to “get Siran out of my mind” fade against his fear of losing his wife. “There is one reality in my life, that of my children and their mother,” he writes to her. When Ashkhen’s health becomes worrisome, the poet begs her to be strong, so she can give him the strength and the certainty he needs. “Valiant mother, don’t deny me that strength,” he pleads.

Interestingly, what adds even more intensity to the poet’s letters to his wife are his “dear girl’s” equally passionate responses to them. Ashkhen Abdalian’s letters to Sarkis djan reveal a woman whose self-confidence takes her beyond her role of wife and mother. “I am the woman for you,” she writes. “Just change your glasses and you’ll see her.” The poet’s letters may be “calculated and weighed before being committed to paper,” while hers “want to explode without any calculation,” yet, her “To be happy, we need to think, to feel and to live life on this earth . . . a truth, sweet and simple, for which we live you and I,” sums up everything the poet has yearned for and tried to express.

Vahe-Vahian’s letters, while addressed to specific individuals, are also meditations on life, full of wisdom, yet never preachy. “Happiness is a big word, impossible to measure, but it is made up of small things,” he writes to Ashkhen. “Wise are those who appreciate those small things and build their big life with them.” Elsewhere the poet notes, ”Before anything else, a healthy man notices the good and the beautiful things in life and rejoices in them. . . . Life is full of crooked and faulty things too . . . We need to notice and try to correct them, but to grow bitter and to turn against life because of them – never, at no time.“

We all like to be privy to the intimate lives of our great poets. It is, in fact, not uncommon for writers to publish their letters, and the disclosure of personal information in them will surely disturb some. Once the writing is made public, however—and I cannot think of an activity that is more “public” than writing—people can react any way they please. More important, there is something about good literature that takes it beyond the particularities of the lives of the characters involved, and makes the work of art something for everyone to savor. Vahe-Vahian’s letters are such works of art. The poet’s impeccable prose (oxymoron?) seduces the reader. We can only be thankful that the letters have been made available to us. Being invited into his inner world has brought me infinitely closer to the teacher I revered.