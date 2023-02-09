Artsakh Foreign Ministry Issues Statement in Face of New Gas Cutoff

STEPANAKERT (Public Radio of Armenia/Azatutyun) — Artsakh’s Foreign Ministry has called on the international community to lead efforts to respond to and raise the alarm about the genocidal policy of Azerbaijan in light of the blockade of the Lachin Corridor.

The statement comes after Azerbaijan once again cut off the natural gas supply from Armenia to Artsakh through the only existing pipeline.

“During the 57 days of the blockade, Azerbaijan cut off the gas supply to Artsakh as many as 6 times, in particular on December 13, 2022 for three days, on January 17, 2023 for one day, on January 18 for one day, on January 21 for four days, and on January 28 for one day, disrupting normal life in the republic and exerting psychological pressure on the people of Artsakh,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“As a result of Azerbaijan’s actions, 120,000 residents of the republic, including 30,000 children, continue to face serious difficulties with access to heating and hot water in conditions of severe transport blockade and cold winter. The situation is further aggravated by the acute shortage of electricity caused by a breakdown on January 9, of the only high-voltage power line coming from Armenia, which cannot be restored due to persistent obstruction by the Azerbaijani side,” the statement reads.

“Such actions by Azerbaijan clearly show that even after the signing of the Trilateral Statement of November 9, 2020, official Baku did not abandon its long-term policy of exterminating the people of Artsakh in their historical homeland. To achieve this goal, the Azerbaijani authorities have resorted to the blockade of Artsakh and disruption of the critical energy infrastructure, thereby creating unbearable living conditions and dooming the civilian population to incredible hardships,” the Ministry stated.

“The inhumane actions of Azerbaijan indicate that the leadership of this country has placed itself above international law and human morality. Ignoring the calls of many countries and international organizations for the immediate lifting of the blockade of Artsakh and the decision of the European Court of Human Rights to ensure the free movement of people and cargo through the Lachin Corridor, official Baku has in fact placed itself in opposition to the civilized world. Such behavior became possible due to the impunity of the Baku regime, which gives it a free hand to further tighten its criminal policy against the indigenous Armenian population of Artsakh,” it added.